NFL player comparisons for Evan Neal, Jameson Williams ahead of 2022 draft

The 2022 NFL draft is just days away and the annual three-day event is usually loaded with former Alabama players and this year will likely continue the trend.

Though it is exciting to see players begin their professional careers, fans cannot wait to see how these young prospects will perform, which is where NFL player comparisons come into play.

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Ferrar and Mark Schofield recently shared their player comparisons for the top-50 2022 NFL draft prospects.

In the list are offensive tackle Evan Neal and wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Every player has a different style, but some are eerily similar to those who have played in the pros before, and the comparisons for Neal and Williams are pretty interesting.

First … Evan Neal

Evan Neal – Andrew Whitworth

“Whitworth, the recently retired future Hall-of-Famer, selected by the Bengals in the second round of the 2006 (!) draft, spent his career doing all the right things whether he was aligned at guard (early in his career) or left tackle. Whitworth wasn’t the most athletic NFL tackle at any point in his career, but he used power and an understanding of angles and opponents to limit any potential defensive damage in both the run and the passing game. Neal has a similar profile as a player who doesn’t blow you away with rep-to-rep splash plays, but just gets things done wherever he is in the line.”

Next … Jameson Williams

Jameson Williams – DeSean Jackson

“Williams is a scheme-diverse receiver who can win early in the down, late in the down, and everywhere in the middle. His ability after the catch is going to make him a quarterback’s best friend, and when coupled with what he can do in the downfield passing game, Williams has the ability to step into an offense and provide explosiveness in the passing game from Day One. You hear “A taller DeSean Jackson” frequently when it comes to Williams’ NFL comp, and it seems quite apt.”

