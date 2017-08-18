NFL player charged with beating sister's boyfriend

Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith (21) celebrates after defeating the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., September 25, 2016; Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - An Oakland Raiders cornerback who prosecutors say beat and stomped on his sister's boyfriend was charged on Thursday with assault and battery.

Sean Lee Smith, a 30-year-old National Football League defensive player, could face up to seven years in prison if he is convicted on all three felony counts against him, which include allegations of causing great bodily injury.

Smith is accused of attacking his sister's boyfriend, Christopher Woods, on the morning of July 4 in the Los Angeles suburb of Pasadena, according to a criminal complaint.

The court documents do not say what prompted the alleged violence.

Reuters could not determine on Thursday evening if Smith had retained an attorney.

"We are looking into the matter to understand the facts," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. Smith was expected to make an initial court appearance on Sept. 29.

