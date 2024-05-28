NFL player accused of sexual assault on London flight

[Getty]

Two women have sued an NFL player alleging he sexually assaulted them during a flight to London last year.

The women, both flight attendants on the plane, filed the lawsuit Friday against Brandon McManus, a kicker for the Jacksonville Jaguars at the time of the alleged incidents.

Mr McManus has denied the allegations.

The Jaguars said they were aware of the complaint and acknowledged "the significance of the claims".

Mr McManus and the rest of his team were on a flight from Jacksonville, in Florida, to London to play in an NFL game when the alleged incidents occurred.

In the lawsuit, obtained by ESPN and not yet posted on the local county's public records database, the women say Mr McManus rubbed himself against them and grinded against them during the 28 September 2023 flight.

One of the women alleged Mr McManus tried to kiss her while she was seated during a period of turbulence.

They are asking for more than $1 million and a jury trial.

In a statement to the BBC, Mr McManus' attorney, Brett Gallaway called the allegations “absolutely fictitious and demonstrably false", which he said were made to "defame and disparage a talented and well-respected NFL player".

He called the lawsuit "an extortion attempt".

In the suit, the women also allege that the Jaguars committed gross negligence by failing to supervise Mr McManus and create a safe environment, ESPN reported.

The Jaguars said they were looking into the allegations.

“It bears emphasizing that we insist on an organization built by people who represent our community and game with the highest character and class,” the team said in a statement.

Mr McManus no longer plays for the Jaguars. On 14 March he signed a $3.6m (£2.8m) deal with the Washington Commanders.

A spokesperson for the Commanders said they were made aware of the lawsuit on Monday.

"We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter," the Commanders said in a statement. "We have been in communication with the League Office and Brandon’s representation, and will reserve further comment at this time."