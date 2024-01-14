NFL play-offs: CJ Stroud stars as Houston Texans thump Cleveland Browns 45-14

CJ Stroud registered 4,108 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions in his rookie season

CJ Stroud outwitted Joe Flacco to lead the Houston Texans to a 45-14 win over the Cleveland Browns in the first of this season's NFL play-off games.

Rookie quarterback Stroud, 22, was just six years old when veteran Flacco, 38, made his NFL debut in 2008.

Yet Stroud produced a composed display against the former Super Bowl champion to become the youngest starting quarterback to win a play-off game.

The second pick in the 2023 draft, Stroud tied a rookie record by throwing three touchdown passes in a play-off game to give Houston a 24-14 lead at half-time.

The Texans, who improved from just three wins in 2022 to a 10-7 record this season, then scored back-to-back pick sixes in the third quarter to put the game beyond the Browns.

After a cagey start in Houston, the game burst into life with four touchdowns in just over five minutes either side of the first-quarter mark.

Cleveland's Kareem Hunt got into the end zone from a yard before Stroud hit straight back, finding Nico Collins to run it into the corner for a 15-yard touchdown.

Flacco then found Hunt for an 11-yard score and, on the very next snap, Stroud dumped it off to tight end Brevin Jordan, who jinked inside before charging down the sideline for a 76-yard touchdown.

Right before half-time, Stroud lofted the ball to tight end Dalton Schulz for a 37-yard score, before the game swung firmly in the Texans' favour.

DeMeco Ryans' men had not claimed a pick-six all season yet had two in two drives, with Steven Nelson running in an interception from 82 yards, before Christian Harris did so from 36.

The Browns signed free agent Flacco in November after a season-ending injury to former Texans QB Deshaun Watson and the veteran claimed four wins from five starts to ensure Cleveland reached the play-offs.

However, he now has 10 interceptions from six games for the Browns - twice as many as Stroud has coughed up in a superb rookie season.

Houston's Devin Singletary ran in the final touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Texans could afford to bench Stroud, who finished with 274 passing yards and no interceptions.