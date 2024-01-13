NFL play-offs: Buffalo Bills v Pittsburgh Steelers rescheduled for Monday because of bad weather

The Buffalo Bills' Highmark Stadium will now host their play-off match against Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday afternoon

Sunday's NFL play-off match between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed and rescheduled for Monday because of forecast snow storms.

The NFL said the decision to move the game was taken in the "best interest of public safety".

A state of emergency has been declared in the Buffalo region with strong winds and heavy snow forecast for Sunday.

The AFC wildcard game will be played on Monday at 16:30 ET (21:30 GMT).

New York state governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday and issued a full travel ban across Erie County, where the Bills' Highmark Stadium is located, starting on Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a winter storm warning that began on Saturday morning and runs through to Monday morning.

Up to three feet of snow and winds of up to 65mph are forecast, potentially creating blizzard conditions.

"I've been in communication with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell regarding the dangerous conditions in Buffalo this weekend," Hochul wrote on X.

"In consultation with our emergency response teams, Buffalo Bills leadership, and the NFL, the Bills game will be postponed to 4.30pm Monday."