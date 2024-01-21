NFL play-offs: Baltimore Ravens beat Houston Texans to reach Conference Championships

Lamar Jackson passed for two touchdowns and 152 yards, and rushed for two touchdowns and 100 yards

Lamar Jackson registered just the second play-off win of his career as the Baltimore Ravens beat the Houston Texans 34-10 to reach the Conference Championships.

Jackson was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player for the 2019 season and is expected to win the award for a second time after leading Baltimore to the league's best record in the regular season (13-4).

The 27-year-old quarterback had struggled to carry that form into the post-season, winning just one of his four previous play-off games.

Baltimore earned a first-round bye last week and were tested by Houston, the fourth seed in the AFC Conference, with the game tied 10-10 at half-time.

But Jackson threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as the Ravens moved within one win of Super Bowl 58.

Baltimore's poor post-season record had stretched to before they drafted Jackson in 2018, winning just two of their seven play-off games after beating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 47.

Jackson was briefly the NFL's highest-paid player after being handed a new five-year contract last April and after another impressive regular season, the pressure was on the Ravens and long-serving coach John Harbaugh to finally deliver again in the play-offs.

Defences were on top in the first half, as the two teams exchanged field goals in the first quarter, before Jackson made a three-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor.

Houston, the fourth seed in the AFC Conference after a much-improved 10-7 season, forced the Ravens to punt on their next possession and Steven Sims got them back into the game by returning the kick for a 67-yard touchdown.

But the Ravens came out for the third quarter with renewed urgency, Jackson bursting down the middle for a 15-yard touchdown inside three minutes.

Baltimore then booked a spot in next Sunday's AFC Championship Game as Jackson lofted a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Isaiah Likely at the start of the fourth quarter before rushing for an eight-yard score.