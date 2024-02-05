NFL to play in Brazil on Friday night of Kickoff Weekend

The NFL's first game in Brazil will be the second game of the 2024 season.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed today that the league will play a regular-season game in Brazil on Friday, September 6, the day after the traditional Thursday night opener that will be hosted by either the Chiefs or 49ers.

"We're going to do it on our Kickoff Weekend, which is an unusual approach," Goodell said. "We're actually going to do it on Friday night of our Kickoff Weekend."

The Eagles will be the home team for the game, which will be at Corinthians Arena, home to Brazilian soccer team SC Corinthians, in São Paulo, Brazil. It's the first NFL game in South America, and playing on a Friday night in Week One is also something the NFL is doing for the first time since 1970.

The NFL will also play three games in London and one in Munich in 2024.