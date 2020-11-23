NFL plans to move forward with Steelers vs Ravens on Thanksgiving night

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read

Despite the fact that multiple members of the Baltimore Ravens organization tested positive for COVID-19, it seems the NFL has no plans to not play their game with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

So far two of those positive tests belong to running backs JK Dobbins and Mark Ingram. Depending on contact tracing, this could end up being a real mess for the Ravens and the NFL.

You know the league doesn’t want to have to move this game. The rest of the Thanksgiving day slate is completely underwhelming and this is the one game to actually entertain and draw ratings. If the league does have to move this game it will be like getting turkey lunchmeat for your thanksgiving dinner.

List

Steelers vs Ravens: 3 early causes for concern

Latest Stories