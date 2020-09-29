NFL plans to move forward with Steelers vs Titans

NFL wants to and intends to play the Titans-Steelers game as scheduled Sunday; one of the contingency plans to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to occur would be to move the game to Monday night, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2020





On paper, the idea of playing an NFL game with no opportunity to prepare seems like a horrible idea for that team. But it seems this is the direction the NFL is leaning for the Tennessee Titans this week. The Titans are set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend but thanks to multiple COVID-19 positive tests by the Titans, they are shut down for the week.

However, according to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, the game is going to go forward. The one caveat to all this is the option is open for Pittsburgh and Tennessee to move to a Monday Night game, creating a doubleheader.

This might not sound fair to the Titans but it feels like the NFL is going to set an example with the Titans in relation to COVID protocols. If you don’t follow the protocols and your team gets in trouble, these are the consequences.

