NFL plans Black Friday game on Amazon Prime Video for 2023 season, per report

The NFL is synonymous with Thanksgiving and is now staking claim to Black Friday.

The league is planning to expand its schedule to include a football game on the Friday after Thanksgiving, starting next year, according to the Sports Business Journal.

Amazon Prime Video, the exclusive carrier of "Thursday Night Football," will reportedly pay upwards of $100 million to stream the game, John Ourand reported on Wednesday.

A Black Friday football game would further the NFL's dominance over Thanksgiving. Last year, the Las Vegas Raiders-Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game attracted an average of 38.531 million viewers on CBS, the most-watched regular season game on any network since 1990.

This season's Turkey Day slate will feature three games broadcast by CBS, Fox and NBC.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is tackled by Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young during Washington's 41-16 win on Thanksgiving Day 2020.

Amazon will pay $1 billion a season to carry “Thursday Night Football” for 11 years. Amazon Prime Video will carry 15 regular season and one preseason game. They will be available on stations in the participating teams’ markets, which is the same practice when they are on ESPN and NFL Network.

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be the announcing team for the “Thursday Night Football” games. Michaels moves to Prime from NBC while Herbstreit will pull double duty. He will do NFL games for Prime and remain ESPN’s lead college football analyst.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Black Friday NFL game to be added for 2023 season, per report