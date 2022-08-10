NFL plans Black Friday game in 2023

Thanksgiving has long been one of the biggest days on the NFL calendar, but soon the day after Thanksgiving will get in on the action as well.

The NFL is planning to play a Black Friday game in 2023, John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reports. It would presumably become part of the regular NFL schedule after that.

Amazon Prime Video will stream the game. Amazon already has the Thursday Night Football package, but that package does not include any of the three Thanksgiving games, which are televised by Fox, CBS and NBC. Amazon is expected to pay something approaching $100 million for the rights to stream that single game on a Friday.

The game will likely be played during the afternoon, as the league can’t televise prime time games on Friday nights in November as part of its antitrust exemption.

