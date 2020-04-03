Missing football? So are we, and the NFL has come up with a plan to fix that.

The league announced Friday that for the next 17 days starting on Monday, April 6, the NFL RedZone channel will re-air each week of the 2019 season, as fans will get to re-live the entire experience of each Sunday this past fall.

Broadcasts will begin with Week 1 on Monday and carry on through April 22, the day before the NFL Draft. Week 2 will be shown on Tuesday, Week 3 on Wednesday, and so on.

The seven-hour program will begin at three different times each day: 8 a.m., 3 p.m., and 10 p.m. on the NFL RedZone channel.

This move comes just a couple of weeks after the NFL made their premium streaming service, NFL Game Pass, free to all fans through May 31.

With everyone expected to remain inside across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL has come up with a solid way to pass the time.

NFL plans to re-air the entire 2019 season on the RedZone channel originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington