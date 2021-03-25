NFL plans for 17-game season maybe leaked by Steelers owner Art Rooney

Steelers owner may have leaked plans for 17-game NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It appears Steelers owner Art Rooney may have just leaked plans for the NFL to expand the regular season to 17 games, with only three preseason games.

Art Rooney II on a fan call about a 17-game schedule: "The 17 game schedule, I think, will work out well. This year will be the first year for it. We’ll get a chance to see how it goes. I think we’ll reduce the preseason by one game." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 25, 2021

The move had been rumored for a while, with Mike Florio reporting last week that the new 17-game season was set to become official later this month. According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the extra game would be an interconference matchup — so one more game against an AFC foe for the Bears.

If you’re wondering how this could affect ticket prices, the Bears already assured season ticket holders last month that prices would stay the same, regardless of whether a 17th regular season game would be added to the schedule.

The NFL has played a 16-game regular season since 1978. Before that, teams played 14 regular season games.

