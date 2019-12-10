NFL planning “top-down review” of officiating

The NFL has an officiating problem, and changes may be coming this offseason.

The league is planning a “top-down review” of officiating for this offseason, Judy Battista of NFL Network reported. That review will include examining who should be in charge of replay reviews at the officiating command center.

Currently, that’s the domain of senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron. The NFL Network report didn’t mention Riveron by name, but if there’s going to be a “top-down review,” Riveron’s job may be on the line.

The league clearly needs to make significant changes. During the offseason this year, a missed call in the NFC Championship Game led to replay review of pass interference. But that clearly wasn’t enough to fix the league’s problems with officiating. More significant changes in the officiating department may be necessary.