NFL planning to release schedule on May 11

According to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, the NFL is finalizing the 2023 regular-season schedule. They are planning on releasing the full schedule on May 11.

The league let the drama of the offseason settle in before finalizing anything so they can maximize opportunities to get big-time matchups in prime time games.

NFL is targeting Thursday May 11 as the date to release its 2023 schedule, per sources. Roger Goodell and scheduling czar Howard Katz will meet Monday as they continue attempts to finalize it. But with Aaron Rodgers traded and Lamar Jackson signed, the coast is clear to move… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2023

More 2023 Steelers season!

