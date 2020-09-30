NFL planning to postpone Steelers vs Titans

Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Titans is being postponed per multiple sources. They are considering all options to reschedule, Monday night as one of them. This will all be based on test results. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 30, 2020





The matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans was set to be played on Sunday at noon. But thanks to multiple positive COVID-19 tests on the Titans, it sounds as if the game might end up postponed after all.

ESPN reporter Dianna Russini is reporting multiple sources are indicating the NFL plans to reschedule the game but there is nothing concrete on a date. According to Russini, moving the game to Monday night is a legitimate option but it could get much more complicated involving adjusting bye weeks as well.

The Steelers vs Ravens game scheduled for Week Seven could be moved to Week 8 which is currently the bye week for both teams. Then the Steelers and Titans could be moved to Week Seven, which is the original bye week for the Titans.

I honestly hope this doesn’t happen because giving the Steelers the bye in Week Four is essentially punishing Pittsburgh for something they did not do. We should get a more concrete update on the league’s plans very soon.

