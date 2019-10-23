NFL places Steelers' Chickillo on commissioner's exempt list after domestic violence arrest

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Wednesday that the NFL has placed defensive end Anthony Chickillo on the reserve/commissioner’s exempt list after his recent arrest for domestic violence.

Chickillo was arrested early Sunday morning after an altercation with his girlfriend at a Pennsylvania casino.

Paid but cannot play

The commissioner’s exempt list amounts to paid vacation for Chickillo, a 2015 sixth-round pick.

He will still receive his regular salary but will not be able to practice or play while the NFL conducts its investigation; he will be allowed to rehab at the team facility and take part in other off-field activities if allowed by the Steelers.

Chickillo has played just three games with no starts this season; he’s been credited with a half-sack and one tackle.

In his career, he has played in 57 games with nine starts and 7.5 sacks.

Argument led to physical altercation

Chickillo was arrested and charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment on Sunday. He was arraigned and released on $10,000 bail.

According to police, Chickillo and his girlfriend, Alysha Newman, got into an argument at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Fayette County and things turned violent when they returned to their hotel room.

Chickillo told police that Newman hit him in the head with his fist and then he pushed her to the ground.

Newman told police that Chickillo grabbed her “by the biceps and forced her against a wall and door of the hotel room.” She said it was then that she punched him in the head and he threw her to the floor. Newman said her phone was smashed and she hid in the bathroom while waiting for police.

Police said there were visible injuries on both of Newman’s arms, but did not find any on Chickillo.

Newman is an elite track and field athlete who competes in the pole vault. She finished fifth at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar on September 29 with a clearance of 4.80 meters (15 feet, 9 inches); in August she set a new personal best of 4.82 meters, which is the Canadian national record.

Newman is a four-time national champion in her event and represented Canada at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

The NFL placed Steelers DL Anthony Chickillo on the commissioner's exempt list on Wednesday. (AP Photo)

