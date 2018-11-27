NFL places Reuben Foster on Commissioner Exempt list

As is often the case when an NFL player is accused of domestic violence, new Washington linebacker Reuben Foster has been placed on the Commissioner Exempt list.

The league’s personal conduct policy says that a player who is placed on the Commissioner Exempt List may not practice or attend games, but with the club’s permission he may be present at the club’s facility on a reasonable basis for meetings, individual workouts, therapy and rehabilitation, and other permitted non-football activities.

Foster was claimed on waivers by Washington today after being cut by San Francisco following a domestic violence arrest at the team hotel. It was Foster’s second such arrest this year. After the previous arrest, charges were dropped when the accuser testified under oath that she fabricated the accusation. That is the same woman who accused him over the weekend.

Foster will get paid his normal salary by Washington while he is on the exempt list.