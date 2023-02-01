NFL places Eagles’ Josh Sills on Commissioner Exempt list following indictment in Ohio

The NFL placed Eagles’ Josh Sills on the Commissioner Exempt List following today’s indictment by a grand jury in Ohio. Sills may not participate in practices and games or travel with the team while on the List.



It will be reviewed under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2023

With the NFL looking to avoid any serious distractions ahead of Super Bowl LVll, the league has placed undrafted rookie offensive guard Josh Sills on the Commissioner Exempt list.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, undrafted rookie free agent Josh Sills has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges stemming from a 2019 incident.

Sills was charged in Ohio with raping a woman in December 2019, prosecutors announced on Wednesday.

The incident was immediately reported to the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, and a “detailed investigation” followed, according to a statement from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, which is heading the investigation. The case was presented to a grand jury, which recommended the charges.

Sills attended West Virginia and Oklahoma State during his college career and appeared in just one regular season game against the Cardinals on Oct. 9.

Sills is due in court a few days after the Super Bowl and he won’t be a part of any practice, meetings, or activities leading up to Philadelphia departing for Glendale, Arizona.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire