NFL places Anthony Chickillo on exempt list

Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo was arrested this weekend and charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment in an incident involving his girlfriend, and now the NFL has taken him off the field.

Chickillo was placed on the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt List today, the Steelers announced.

While he’s on the exempt list, Chickillo will be paid his regular salary but will not participate in practices or play in games. The NFL has frequently used the exempt list for players accused of domestic violence.

The Steelers signed linebacker Jayrone Elliott to the 53-man roster to take Chickillo’s place.