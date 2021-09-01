NFL places 20 players on suspended lists

The reduction of rosters to 53 included the commencement, or as the case may be resumption, of players suspensions. In all, 20 players were placed on various suspended lists today.

Here’s the full list of the suspended players and their absences. Ten currently are on rosters and ten are free agents.

Panthers defensive back A.J. Bouyehas been suspended by the Commissioner for the first two games of the 2021 season.

Bears defensive tackle Mario Edwards has been suspended by the Commissioner for the first two games of

the 2021 season.

Browns receiver Davion Davis has been suspended by the Commissioner for the first two games of the 2021 season.

Lions defensive end Jashon Cornell has been suspended by the Commissioner for the first three games of

the 2021 season.

Packers tight end Jace Sternberger has been suspended by the Commissioner for the first two games

of the 2021 season.

Texans defensive back Bradley Roby has been suspended by the Commissioner for the first game of the 2021

season.

Raiders defensive back Nevin Lawson has been suspended by the Commissioner for the first two games of

the 2021 season.

Dolphins receiver Will Fuller has been suspended by the Commissioner for the first game of the 2021

season.

Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata has been suspended by the Commissioner for the first six

games of the 2021 season.

49ers defensive end Jordan Willis has been suspended by the Commissioner for the first six games

of the 2021 season.

As to the free agents: linebackers Ryan Anderson has been suspended by the Commissioner for the first six weeks of the

2021 season; receiver Jermiah Braswell has been suspended by the Commissioner for the first

three weeks of the 2021 season; receiver Ventell Bryant has been suspended by the Commissioner for the first two weeks of the

2021 season; receiver Corey Coleman has been suspended by the Commissioner for the first six weeks of the

2021 season; running back Derrius Guice has been suspended by the Commissioner for the first six weeks

of the 2021 season; tight end Chase Harrell has been suspended by the Commissioner for the first seventeen weeks

of the 2021 season; tackle Desmond Harrison has been suspended by the Commissioner for the first six weeks

of the 2021 season defensive back Tyrique McGhee has been suspended by the Commissioner for the first five weeks of

the 2021 season; defensive back Rashard Robinson has been suspended by the Commissioner for the first two

weeks of the 2021 season; and tackle Jared Veldheer has been suspended by the Commissioner for the first six weeks of the

2021 season.

NFL places 20 players on suspended lists originally appeared on Pro Football Talk