NFL picks, Week 9: Betting picks for all remaining games

Week 9 of the NFL is already underway after the Thursday night game. There are another 12 games between Sunday and Monday, and there are plenty of opportunities for some action in those games.

If you want to put a few dollars on some of the outcomes of the games left on the schedule, below are my picks for the winner, the spread and the total for each of the games remaining on the schedule.

Check out my picks below and then some explanations as to why I lean a certain way.

All the picks

Panthers at Bengals

I like the Panthers to cover the 7.5-points spread with some struggles on offense for the Bengals without Ja’Marr Chase. I think the Bengals win but the Panthers will continue to play tough but not good enough.

Raiders at Jaguars

The Raiders are just playing poorly this season. Their defense is not good. They have not won on the road this season and have allowed no fewer than 20 points in any game this season.

I like the Jags to win the game outright.

Chargers at Falcons

Cordarrelle Patterson returns for the Falcons and the Chargers just have not been able to cover their losses to injury.

I like the Falcons to cover and win.

Titans at Chiefs

The Titans have won five straight games and have only lost by more than 3 points once. The Chiefs have only one win by more than 10. I like the Titans to cover.

