NFL picks, Week 6: Betting picks for winners, spread, total in remaining games

Week 6 began with a stinker of a game between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears. The Commanders won 12-7 despite the Bears getting inside the five-yard line three times. They managed to get no points in those three trips.

With the Lions, Texans, Raiders and Titans on their bye week, there are only 13 games remaining on the Week 6 schedule.

That leaves 13 games to have some betting action on.

Below are my picks for the moneyline, the spread and the total for each game left on the schedule.

You can track my season performance at Tallysight.

San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Moneyline

49ers (-230)

Against the spread

49errs -5.5 (-108)

Over/Under

Over 44.5 (-110)

New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns

Moneyline

Patriots (+125)

Against the spread

Patriots +2.5 (+100)

Over/Under

Over 43.5 (-108)

New York Jets at Green Bay Packers

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Moneyline

Packers (-370)

Against the spread

Packers -7.5 (-105)

Over/Under

Over 45.5 (-105)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Moneyline

Colts (-130)

Against the spread

Colts -2.5 (-110)

Over/Under

Under 42.5 (-112)

Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Moneyline

Vikings (-175)

Against the spread

Vikings -3.5 (-101)

Over/Under

Under 46.5 (-115)

Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints

Moneyline

Saints (+110)

Against the spread

Saints +2.5 (-108)

Over/Under

Over 43.5 (-105)

Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Moneyline

Ravens (-240)

Against the spread

Giants +5.5 (-108)

Over/Under

Over 45.5 (-108)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Moneyline

Buccaneers (-400)

Against the spread

Buccaneers -7.5 (-112)

Over/Under

Under 44.5 (-110)

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams

Joe Rondone-Arizna Republic

Moneyline

Rams (-450)

Against the spread

Rams -9.5 (-125)

Over/Under

Under 41.5 (-108)

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Moneyline

Cardinals (-135)

Against the spread

Cardinals -2.5 (-115)

Total

Under 50.5 (-110)

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Moneyline

Chiefs (+115)

Against the spread

Chiefs +2.5 (-105)

Over/Under

Over 54.5 (-105)

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Moneyline

Eagles (-280)

Against the spread

Cowboys +6.5 (-112)

Over/Under

Over 41.5 (-112)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Moneyline

Chargers (-220)

Against the spread

Chargers -4.5 (-110)

Over/Under

Under 45.5 (-108)

