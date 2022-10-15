NFL picks, Week 6: Betting picks for winners, spread, total in remaining games

Week 6 began with a stinker of a game between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears. The Commanders won 12-7 despite the Bears getting inside the five-yard line three times. They managed to get no points in those three trips.

With the Lions, Texans, Raiders and Titans on their bye week, there are only 13 games remaining on the Week 6 schedule.

That leaves 13 games to have some betting action on.

Below are my picks for the moneyline, the spread and the total for each game left on the schedule.

San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Moneyline

  • 49ers (-230)

Against the spread

  • 49errs -5.5 (-108)

Over/Under

  • Over 44.5 (-110)

 

New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns

Moneyline

  • Patriots (+125)

Against the spread

  • Patriots +2.5 (+100)

Over/Under

  • Over 43.5 (-108)

New York Jets at Green Bay Packers

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Moneyline

  • Packers (-370)

Against the spread

  • Packers -7.5 (-105)

Over/Under

  • Over 45.5 (-105)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Moneyline

  • Colts (-130)

Against the spread

  • Colts -2.5 (-110)

Over/Under

  • Under 42.5 (-112)

Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Moneyline

  • Vikings (-175)

Against the spread

  • Vikings -3.5 (-101)

Over/Under

  • Under 46.5 (-115)

Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints

Moneyline

  • Saints (+110)

Against the spread

  • Saints +2.5 (-108)

Over/Under

  • Over 43.5 (-105)

Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Moneyline

  • Ravens (-240)

Against the spread

  • Giants +5.5 (-108)

Over/Under

  • Over 45.5 (-108)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Moneyline

  • Buccaneers (-400)

Against the spread

  • Buccaneers -7.5 (-112)

Over/Under

  • Under 44.5 (-110)

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams

Joe Rondone-Arizna Republic

Moneyline

  • Rams (-450)

Against the spread

  • Rams -9.5 (-125)

Over/Under

  • Under 41.5 (-108)

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Moneyline

  • Cardinals (-135)

Against the spread

  • Cardinals -2.5 (-115)

Total

  • Under 50.5 (-110)

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Moneyline

  • Chiefs (+115)

Against the spread

  • Chiefs +2.5 (-105)

Over/Under

  • Over 54.5 (-105)

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Moneyline

  • Eagles (-280)

Against the spread

  • Cowboys +6.5 (-112)

Over/Under

  • Over 41.5 (-112)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Moneyline

  • Chargers (-220)

Against the spread

  • Chargers -4.5 (-110)

Over/Under

  • Under 45.5 (-108)

