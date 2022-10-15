NFL picks, Week 6: Betting picks for winners, spread, total in remaining games
Week 6 began with a stinker of a game between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears. The Commanders won 12-7 despite the Bears getting inside the five-yard line three times. They managed to get no points in those three trips.
With the Lions, Texans, Raiders and Titans on their bye week, there are only 13 games remaining on the Week 6 schedule.
That leaves 13 games to have some betting action on.
Below are my picks for the moneyline, the spread and the total for each game left on the schedule.
San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons
Moneyline
49ers (-230)
Against the spread
49errs -5.5 (-108)
Over/Under
Over 44.5 (-110)
New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns
Moneyline
Patriots (+125)
Against the spread
Patriots +2.5 (+100)
Over/Under
Over 43.5 (-108)
New York Jets at Green Bay Packers
Moneyline
Packers (-370)
Against the spread
Packers -7.5 (-105)
Over/Under
Over 45.5 (-105)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts
Moneyline
Colts (-130)
Against the spread
Colts -2.5 (-110)
Over/Under
Under 42.5 (-112)
Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins
Moneyline
Vikings (-175)
Against the spread
Vikings -3.5 (-101)
Over/Under
Under 46.5 (-115)
Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints
Moneyline
Saints (+110)
Against the spread
Saints +2.5 (-108)
Over/Under
Over 43.5 (-105)
Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants
Moneyline
Ravens (-240)
Against the spread
Giants +5.5 (-108)
Over/Under
Over 45.5 (-108)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Moneyline
Buccaneers (-400)
Against the spread
Buccaneers -7.5 (-112)
Over/Under
Under 44.5 (-110)
Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams
Moneyline
Rams (-450)
Against the spread
Rams -9.5 (-125)
Over/Under
Under 41.5 (-108)
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks
Moneyline
Cardinals (-135)
Against the spread
Cardinals -2.5 (-115)
Total
Under 50.5 (-110)
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Moneyline
Chiefs (+115)
Against the spread
Chiefs +2.5 (-105)
Over/Under
Over 54.5 (-105)
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Moneyline
Eagles (-280)
Against the spread
Cowboys +6.5 (-112)
Over/Under
Over 41.5 (-112)
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
Moneyline
Chargers (-220)
Against the spread
Chargers -4.5 (-110)
Over/Under
Under 45.5 (-108)