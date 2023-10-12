NFL picks Week 6: Will 49ers and Eagles stay undefeated? Can Chargers beat Cowboys?
The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook(O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 7-7 (.500); season 45-33 (.577). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 7-7 (.500); season 37-41 (.474). Off: Packers, Steelers. Times Pacific.
Broncos (1-4) at Chiefs (4-1)
Thursday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: Amazon Prime Video
Line: Chiefs by 10½. O/U: 47½.
Even if tight end Travis Kelce sits out, the Chiefs should be fine. The defense is the best it’s been in years, the offense is doing enough, and QB Patrick Mahomes makes up for any shortcomings.
Prediction: Chiefs 28, Broncos 17
Ravens (3-2) at Titans (2-3)
Sunday, 6:30 a.m.
TV: NFL Network (London)
Line: Ravens by 4. O/U: 41.
Two well-coached teams with wild swings from week to week. The Ravens should bounce back after a late collapse to Pittsburgh. The Titans are overachievers, but give Baltimore the edge in a close one.
Prediction: Ravens 24, Titans 21
Seahawks (3-1) at Bengals (2-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 2
Line: Bengals by 3. O/U: 45½.
The Bengals can’t love seeing Seattle now, the Seahawks fresh after a week off. Cincinnati beat Arizona last week and seems to have found a little something with its offense. But Seattle looks better.
Prediction: Seahawks 30, Bengals 27
49ers (5-0) at Browns (2-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 11
Line: 49ers by 6½. O/U: 37½.
At this point, take the 49ers against anybody. The Browns have had a week of rest and are healthier than they've been, but QB Deshaun Watson still is questionable. This might be lower scoring than expected with that Cleveland defense.
Prediction: 49ers 27, Browns 20
Commanders (2-3) at Falcons (3-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Falcons by 2½. O/U: 42.
QB Desmond Ridder is playing better and has weapons. Plus, Atlanta’s defense is decent. What happened to Washington’s defense? The Commanders are capable of winning, but Atlanta has momentum.
Prediction: Falcons 23, Commanders 20
Vikings (1-4) at Bears (1-4)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Vikings by 2½. O/U: 44½.
Bears QB Justin Fields has played really well the last two weeks, Minnesota’s defense is terrible and star Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson is on IR. Take Chicago on the thought Fields can keep it rolling.
Prediction: Bears 24, Vikings 17
Saints (3-2) at Texans (2-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Saints by 1½. O/U: 42½.
Which Saints team is showing up, the one that struggles to get to 20 or the one that beat New England, 34-0? Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud has been amazing, but that Saints front seven is a lot to handle.
Prediction: Saints 28, Texans 21
Colts (3-2) at Jaguars (3-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Jaguars by 4½. O/U: 46½.
The Colts have a hard time winning in Jacksonville. They’re better with Gardner Minshew at quarterback. The Jaguars, coming off a big win over Buffalo, are just a better team and they’re at home.
Prediction: Jaguars 30, Saints 23
Panthers (0-5) at Dolphins (4-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Dolphins by 13½. O/U: 48½.
The Dolphins have broken the record of the “Greatest Show on Turf” Rams for the most yards in the first five weeks of a season. That’s a lot to contend with for the Panthers, the league’s only winless team.
Prediction: Dolphins 34, Panthers 17
Patriots (1-4) at Raiders (2-3)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Raiders by 3. O/U: 41½.
The Patriots have gotten stomped two weeks in a row and now head to Las Vegas to play a team coming off a big Monday night win. The Raiders don’t have great defense, but the offense is OK.
Prediction: Raiders 27, Patriots 24
Cardinals (1-4) at Rams (2-3)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: Channel 11
Line: Rams by 7. O/U: 48½.
After a big win over Dallas, Arizona has come back to earth the last two weeks. The Rams almost always find a way to beat the Cardinals. Plus, Cooper Kupp is back and it’s as if he was never gone.
Prediction: Rams 30, Cardinals 21
Eagles (5-0) at Jets (2-3)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Eagles by 7. O/U: 41.
The Jets are hanging in there, but their offensive line will be overwhelmed by that ferocious Eagles defensive line. The Jets won’t have a lot of success running, so more pressure on QB Zach Wilson.
Prediction: Eagles 28, Jets 17
Lions (4-1) at Buccaneers (3-1)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Lions by 3. O/U: 43½.
Tampa Bay’s defense should be a little healthier after a week off. The Buccaneers probably don’t have the firepower to keep up with QB Jared Goff and an offense that has plenty of ways to score.
Prediction: Lions 27, Buccaneers 23
Giants (1-4) at Bills (3-2)
Sunday, 5:20 p.m.
TV: Channel 4
Line: Bills by 14. O/U: 44½.
The Bills are coming off a loss and have to keep pace with Miami in the AFC East. The one-win Giants are devoid of offensive weapons, and that’s not good against an opponent with Josh Allen at quarterback.
Prediction: Bills 31, Giants 16
Cowboys (3-2) at Chargers (2-2)
Monday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN, Channel 7
Line: Cowboys by 2½. O/U: 50½.
The Chargers are putting up points on everyone and haven’t scored fewer than 24 in a game. They need to score, though, because their defense can't stop people. But can Dallas exploit that?
Prediction: Chargers 27, Cowboys 23
