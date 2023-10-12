NFL picks Week 6: Will 49ers and Eagles stay undefeated? Can Chargers beat Cowboys?

(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook(O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 7-7 (.500); season 45-33 (.577). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 7-7 (.500); season 37-41 (.474). Off: Packers, Steelers. Times Pacific.

Broncos (1-4) at Chiefs (4-1)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in action during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings o, Oct. 8 in Minneapolis. (Stacy Bengs / Associated Press)

Thursday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Line: Chiefs by 10½. O/U: 47½.

Even if tight end Travis Kelce sits out, the Chiefs should be fine. The defense is the best it’s been in years, the offense is doing enough, and QB Patrick Mahomes makes up for any shortcomings.

Prediction: Chiefs 28, Broncos 17

Ravens (3-2) at Titans (2-3)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rolls out during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh on Oct. 8. (Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)

Sunday, 6:30 a.m.

TV: NFL Network (London)

Line: Ravens by 4. O/U: 41.

Two well-coached teams with wild swings from week to week. The Ravens should bounce back after a late collapse to Pittsburgh. The Titans are overachievers, but give Baltimore the edge in a close one.

Prediction: Ravens 24, Titans 21

Seahawks (3-1) at Bengals (2-3)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 2

Line: Bengals by 3. O/U: 45½.

The Bengals can’t love seeing Seattle now, the Seahawks fresh after a week off. Cincinnati beat Arizona last week and seems to have found a little something with its offense. But Seattle looks better.

Prediction: Seahawks 30, Bengals 27

49ers (5-0) at Browns (2-2)

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner reacts after sacking Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the first half on Oct. 8 in Santa Clara. (Godofredo A. Vásquez / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 11

Line: 49ers by 6½. O/U: 37½.

At this point, take the 49ers against anybody. The Browns have had a week of rest and are healthier than they've been, but QB Deshaun Watson still is questionable. This might be lower scoring than expected with that Cleveland defense.

Prediction: 49ers 27, Browns 20

Commanders (2-3) at Falcons (3-2)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson runs the ball against the Detroit Lions during a game in Detroit on Sept. 24. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Falcons by 2½. O/U: 42.

QB Desmond Ridder is playing better and has weapons. Plus, Atlanta’s defense is decent. What happened to Washington’s defense? The Commanders are capable of winning, but Atlanta has momentum.

Prediction: Falcons 23, Commanders 20

Vikings (1-4) at Bears (1-4)

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks to pass during the first half against the Washington Commanders on Oct. 5 in Landover, M.D. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Vikings by 2½. O/U: 44½.

Bears QB Justin Fields has played really well the last two weeks, Minnesota’s defense is terrible and star Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson is on IR. Take Chicago on the thought Fields can keep it rolling.

Prediction: Bears 24, Vikings 17

Saints (3-2) at Texans (2-3)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara runs the ball during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 1 in New Orleans. (Tyler Kaufman / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Saints by 1½. O/U: 42½.

Which Saints team is showing up, the one that struggles to get to 20 or the one that beat New England, 34-0? Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud has been amazing, but that Saints front seven is a lot to handle.

Prediction: Saints 28, Texans 21

Colts (3-2) at Jaguars (3-2)

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram in action against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 8 in London. (Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Jaguars by 4½. O/U: 46½.

The Colts have a hard time winning in Jacksonville. They’re better with Gardner Minshew at quarterback. The Jaguars, coming off a big win over Buffalo, are just a better team and they’re at home.

Prediction: Jaguars 30, Saints 23

Panthers (0-5) at Dolphins (4-1)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill runs off of the field during a game against the New York Giants on Oct. 8 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Doug Murray / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Dolphins by 13½. O/U: 48½.

The Dolphins have broken the record of the “Greatest Show on Turf” Rams for the most yards in the first five weeks of a season. That’s a lot to contend with for the Panthers, the league’s only winless team.

Prediction: Dolphins 34, Panthers 17

Patriots (1-4) at Raiders (2-3)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers warms up before a game against the Green Bay Packers on Monday in Las Vegas. (David Becker / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Raiders by 3. O/U: 41½.

The Patriots have gotten stomped two weeks in a row and now head to Las Vegas to play a team coming off a big Monday night win. The Raiders don’t have great defense, but the offense is OK.

Prediction: Raiders 27, Patriots 24

Cardinals (1-4) at Rams (2-3)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws the ball under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles defenders in the second half at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 8. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 11

Line: Rams by 7. O/U: 48½.

After a big win over Dallas, Arizona has come back to earth the last two weeks. The Rams almost always find a way to beat the Cardinals. Plus, Cooper Kupp is back and it’s as if he was never gone.

Prediction: Rams 30, Cardinals 21

Eagles (5-0) at Jets (2-3)

Philadelphia Eagles teammates celebrate with quarterback Jalen Hurts, center, after pushing him across the goal line in a big 'Brotherly Shove' touchdown in the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 8. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Eagles by 7. O/U: 41.

The Jets are hanging in there, but their offensive line will be overwhelmed by that ferocious Eagles defensive line. The Jets won’t have a lot of success running, so more pressure on QB Zach Wilson.

Prediction: Eagles 28, Jets 17

Lions (4-1) at Buccaneers (3-1)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff looks to throw against the Atlanta Falcons during a game in Detroit on Sept. 24. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Lions by 3. O/U: 43½.

Tampa Bay’s defense should be a little healthier after a week off. The Buccaneers probably don’t have the firepower to keep up with QB Jared Goff and an offense that has plenty of ways to score.

Prediction: Lions 27, Buccaneers 23

Giants (1-4) at Bills (3-2)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) in action during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 8 in London. (Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4

Line: Bills by 14. O/U: 44½.

The Bills are coming off a loss and have to keep pace with Miami in the AFC East. The one-win Giants are devoid of offensive weapons, and that’s not good against an opponent with Josh Allen at quarterback.

Prediction: Bills 31, Giants 16

Cowboys (3-2) at Chargers (2-2)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half on Sept. 24 in Minneapolis. (Bruce Kluckhohn / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN, Channel 7

Line: Cowboys by 2½. O/U: 50½.

The Chargers are putting up points on everyone and haven’t scored fewer than 24 in a game. They need to score, though, because their defense can't stop people. But can Dallas exploit that?

Prediction: Chargers 27, Cowboys 23





