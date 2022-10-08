NFL picks Week 5: Winners, against the spread, over/under picks

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season started out with a dud of a game Thursday night between the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts got the upset win in overtime in a game that stayed Under the projected point total.

There are still no teams on their bye yet so there are 15 games left on the schedule for Sunday and Monday and plenty of options to make some wagers on the games.

Below are my betting picks for the remaining games on the Week 5 schedule. You can track and follow all my picks from each week all season on Tallysight.

New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers (London)

Moneyline

Packers (-375)

Against the spread

Packers -8 (-110)

Over/Under

Over 41 (-110)

This will be a blowout win for the Packers, who are playing in London for the first time.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

Moneyline

Bills (-886)

Against the spread

Bills -14 (-109)

Over/Under

Over 46.5 (-109)

Kenny Pickett gets his first NFL start but the Bills are devastating and with no T.J. Watt off the edge as a threat to Josh Allen, this could get ugly.

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns

Moneyline

Chargers (-138)

Against the spread

Chargers -2.5 (-112)

Over/Under

Over 47.5 (-109)

Myles Garrett returns after his car accident but the Chargers will have too much on offense.

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Moneyline

Jaguars (-334)

Against the spread

Texans +7 (-108)

Over/Under

Over 43.5 (-112)

The Texans manage to keep their games close. Trevor Lawrence bounces back from his atrocious game against the Eagles but it won’t be a blowout.

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

Moneyline

Vikings (-324)

Against the spread

Vikings -7 (-110)

Over/Under

Under 44 (-111)

The Bears will struggle against the Vikings’ defense.

Detroit Lions at New England Patriots

Moneyline

Lions (+138)

Against the spread

Lions +3 (-106)

Over/Under

Over 45.5 (-110)

The league’s No. 1 offense will still be missing players, but they still put up 45 points last week. Mac Jones might return for the Pats but he will be far from 100% if he does. Otherwise, it will be rookie Bailey Zappe.

Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints

Moneyline

Saints (-232)

Against the spread

Seahawks +5.5 (-110)

Over/Under

Over 46 (-112)

The Seahawks had 48 points last week and Geno Smith threw for more than 300 yards for the second time.

The New Orleans defense will limit them but it will remain a close game.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Moneyline

Jets (+146)

Against the spread

Jets +3 (-102)

Over/Under

Over 45.5 (-110)

Teddy Bridgewater will start for the Dolphins. Zach Wilson led the Jets to a win last week.

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Moneyline

Buccaneers (-396)

Against the spread

Falcons +8.5 (-110)

Over/Under

Under 48 (-112)

The Falcons have covered the spread every game this season. They have scored no fewer than 23 points this season. They run the ball very well.

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Moneyline

Titans (-136)

Against the spread

Titans -2.5 (-111)

Over/Under

Under 42.5 (-110)

Washington’s offense has struggled. The Titans lost WR Treylon Burks to IR.

San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers

Moneyline

49ers (-279)

Against the spread

Panthers +6.5 (-110)

Over/Under

Over 39 (-113)

The Panthers struggle on offense but will slow the Niners’ running attack to keep it close.

Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals

Moneyline

Eagles (-235)

Against the spread

Cardinals +5 (-110)

Over/Under

Over 49 (-112)

The Cardinals will score early to keep this a close game throughout.

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Moneyline

Rams (-232)

Against the spread

Rams -5.5 (-110)

Over/Under

Over 43 (-110)

Cooper Rush can’t match up with the L.A. defense.

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Moneyline

Bengals (+147)

Against the spread

Bengals +3 (-105)

Over/Under

Over 48.5 (-109)

This game will go back and forth but Lamar Jackson will fall short as the Bengals are rounding into form.

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Moneyline

Chiefs (-336)

Against the spread

Raiders +7 (-107)

Over/Under

Under 51 (-110)

This will be a typical, wild AFC West game. The Vegas defense will get to Patrick Mahomes some but it won’t be enough.

