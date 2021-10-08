NFL picks Week 5: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Texans game

Expert picks, predictions for Patriots vs. Texans Week 5 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots badly need a win, and they have a great opportunity to end their two-game losing streak with a Week 5 matchup versus the Houston Texans.

The Texans have lost three consecutive games after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills threw four interceptions in a 40-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills last week. Houston has been outscored 64-9 over the last two games.

The Patriots nearly pulled off an upset of Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 but were defeated 19-17. New England is 1-3 for the first time since 2001.

The issue for the Patriots isn't their defense. This unit is allowing 17.5 points per game -- the sixth-fewest in the league. The problem is mostly the offense, a unit that's scoring 17.8 points per game, which is also the sixth-fewest in the league. Pass protection, costly penalties, turnovers and third down conversions all have been problems for the Patriots on offense over the first four weeks of the campaign.

If the Patriots are going to turn their season around, they must beat inferior teams like the Texnas.

Here's a roundup of expert picks for Sunday afternoon's Patriots-Texans matchup (with score predictions, if provided).

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: 24-10 Patriots

Mike Reiss, ESPN: 23-17 Patriots

Rob Ninkovich, ESPN: Patriots

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots

Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: Patriots

Tim Cowlishaw, Dallas Morning News: Patriots

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: 24-10 Patriots

Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated: Patriots

Jenny Vrentas, Sports Illustrated: Patriots

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: 21-7 Patriots

Mike Jones, CBS Sports: 26-20 Patriots

Mike Freeman, CBS Sports: 30-14 Patriots

Bleacher Report NFL Staff: 27-10 Patriots

Emmanuel Morgan, New York Times: Patriots -9 (this pick was against the spread)

FiveThirtyEight's model: Patriots 76 percent (chance to win), Texans 24 percent