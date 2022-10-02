NFL picks, Week 4: winners, spread, total
Week 4 of the NFL season kicked off with the Cincinnati Bengals knocking off the Miami Dolphins Thursday night, giving the Dolphins their first loss of the year.
The Bengals won the game, covered the spread and the game stayed Under the projected total.
I kicked off the week hitting the trifecta for the Thursday night game.
With 15 games left on the Week 4 schedule, my picks of the week. You can track my picks for this week and the entire season on Tallysight.
Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.
Latest show:
Previous shows:
and
Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints (London)
Moneyline
Vikings (-147)
Against the spread
Vikings -2.5 (-114)
Over/under
Under 43.5 (-110)
The Saints turned it over three times last week. But it is Andy Dalton starting for the Saints. Expect a low-scoring game.
Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons
Moneyline
Falcons (-102)
Against the spread
Falcons +1 (-112)
Over/under
Over 47.5 (-112)
The Falcons got their first win of the season last week. Scoring points is not the problem. Giving them up is.
Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens
Moneyline
Ravens (+136)
Against the spread
Ravens +3 (-109)
Over/under
Over 51 (-111)
The Dolphins showed the Bills are beatable and Lamar Jackson is playing out of his mind right now. He will give the Buffalo defense problems.
Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
Moneyline
Commanders (+139)
Against the spread
Commanders +3.5 (-120)
Over/Under
Under 41.5 (-110)
Washington has struggled but this is where the Cooper Rush magic runs out.
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions
Moneyline
Lions (-187)
Against the spread
Lions -3.5 (-108)
Over/Under
Under 47.5 (-109)
The Lions don’t have D’Andre Swift or Amon-Ra St. Brown, but the Seahawks don’t have the offensive firepower to keep up.
Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans
Moneyline
Chargers (-236)
Against the spread
Chargers -5 (-110)
Over/Under
Under 44 (-111)
The Chargers looked awful against the Jaguars last week. Houston has kept games close. They will struggle to do so against the Chargers.
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
Moneyline
Titans (+157)
Against the spread
Titans +3.5 (-110)
Over/Under
Over 43 (-110)
The Colts knocked off the Chiefs last week but will struggle more against Derrick Henry and the Titans.
Chicago Bears at New York Giants
Moneyline
Giants (-176)
Against the spread
Giants -3.5 (-107)
Over/Under
Under 39.5 (-110)
The Giants will get back in the W column facing a Bears team that struggles offensively.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles
Moneyline
Eagles (-278)
Against the spread
Jaguars +6.5 (-110)
Over/Under
Over 46 (-111)
The Eagles have been so good offensively but the Jags have been the surprise of the league. They will keep up and keep the game under a touchdown.
New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers
Moneyline
Steelers (-175)
Against the spread
Steelers -3.5 (-106)
Over/Under
Under 41.5 (-110)
Aside from a comeback win by the Jets over the Browns, this season has been subpar for both teams on offense.
Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers
Moneyline
Cardinals (+102)
Against the spread
Cardinals +1.5 (-110)
Over/Under
Under 43.5 (-110)
The Cardinals have won seven straight games outright as underdogs. The Carolina offense has not cracked 300 yards in a game yet and the Arizona defense has been good the last six quarters.
New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers
Moneyline
Packers (-477)
Against the spread
Packers -9.5 (-110)
Over/Under
Under 40 (-110)
The Packers have allowed 19 points over the last two games. The Patriots will have Brian Hoyer at quarterback.
Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
Moneyline
Raiders (-148)
Against the spread
Raiders -2.5 (-116)
Over/Under
Under 45.5 (-110)
The Broncos have been awful offensively but great on defense. This is the game the Raiders finally get their first win over the year.
Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Moneyline
Chiefs (-112)
Against the spread
Chiefs -0.5 (-113)
Over/Under
Under 45.5 (-110)
Tampa’s defense has been great. The offense has not. But how can you not watch Mahomes-Brady?
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
Moneyline
Rams (+100)
Against the spread
Rams +1.5 (-110)
Over/Under
Under 43 (-112)
The 49ers have won the last few regular-season matchups but both defenses are great.
No Trent Williams or Eli Mitchell for the 49ers.