NFL picks Week 4: ‘Experts’ all pick Bills over Texans

Last week, the Buffalo Bills routed the Washington Football Team. It was a second-straight blowout win for Buffalo.

That has created a lot of confidence in the Bills (2-1) among the “experts.”

Heading into the Week 4 matchup between the Bills and Texans at Highmark Stadium, a huge number of such analysts, writers, and talkers on television are picking Buffalo.

In fact… according to NFL Pickwatch, all of them are.

Among the folks that Pickwatch monitor throughout the week, 100 percent of them picked the Bills to win on Sunday. Last week, the same group reported 98 percent of experts picking the Bills over the Washington Football Team.

Smart moves made by many of them then.

But the 100 percent figure is actually not all that surprising. The Bills are three-score favorites of 17.5 points according to the oddsmakers.

Anyone picking that upset is beyond bold.

