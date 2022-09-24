NFL picks Week 3: ‘Experts’ put faith in Bills despite injury bug

The Buffalo Bills continue their 2022 NFL journey against the Miami Dolphins. It’s much-anticipated matchup as it’s Buffalo’s first divisional opponent of the year.

Can the Bills continue to roll against the Dolphins?

A large number of the so-called “experts” say yes, even with the bit of an injury bug in western New York.

According to NFL Pickwatch, 92 percent of writers, analysts, and talking heads on television have picked Buffalo to beat Miami.

In this case, these folks are going with the oddsmakers as well. The spread has been up-and-down, but current Buffalo is a 5.5-point favorite.

Even so, we still find a couple doubters.

For those curious of who is not “Bill-eving,” a few of those picking the Dolphins include: Domonique Foxworth (ESPN), Mark Kaboly (The Athletic), and Jason Reid (ESPN).

Related

WATCH: Pat McAfee Show says 2022 Bills might end up 'greatest of all-time' Baldy's breakdowns: Bills' Christian Benford earns praise (video) ESPN's Dan Orlovsky, Ryan Clark break down long Stefon Diggs TD (video)

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire