NFL picks Week 2: Latest odds, predictions against the spread for every game

The most talked about betting line entering Week 2 of the NFL season is the New England Patriots being almost three-touchdown favorites on the road against the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots are 18.5-point favorites as of Thursday morning, and if that line doesn't hit 19.5 points, it will be the fourth-largest spread of the decade. The Patriots are 7-10 against the Dolphins in Miami with Tom Brady as their starting quarterback, but those past struggles might not be relevant this week. The Dolphins traded away their best offensive lineman last week and then got crushed 59-10 at home to the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener.

Miami is the worst team in the league, and New England's high-powered offense could be getting a boost with elite wide receiver Antonio Brown. He's eligible to make his Patriots debut Sunday, but head coach Bill Belichick has been non-committal this week when asked if Brown will suit up versus the Dolphins.

The other must-see matchup on the Week 2 schedule is an NFC Championship Game rematch featuring the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams. The Rams beat the Saints in New Orleans in controversial fashion last season to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LIII. This year's game will be played in Los Angeles, where the Rams are small favorites.

Let's take a look at the latest NFL odds (via the Westgate SuperBook) and make picks against the spread for every Week 2 matchup. Each pick is italicized (Week 1 record: 8-8).

Thursday, Sept. 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (-6.5)



Sunday, Sept. 15

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (-3)

Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5) at Detroit Lions

Buffalo Bills (-1.5) at New York Giants

Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens (-13)

New England Patriots (-18.5) at Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys (-5.5) at Washington Redskins

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-9)

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4)

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals (-2)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-3)

Kansas City Chiefs (-7) at Oakland Raiders

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams (-2)

Chicago Bears (-2.5) at Denver Broncos

Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5) at Atlanta Falcons





























Monday, Sept. 16

Cleveland Browns (-6.5) at New York Jets



