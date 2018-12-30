NFL picks, Week 17: Experts predict Bears end season with loss to Vikings originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The Bears have every reason to be confident heading into Week 17. They've won eight of their last nine games, including three in a row, and they're still playing for the chance at a first round bye if they get a little help.

Even so, the majority of NFL experts are predicting the 8-6-1 Minnesota Vikings to take the home victory over the 11-4 Bears on Sunday, according to NFL Pick Watch.

Just 26 percent of the predictions have picked Chicago, although that is the third-closest game of the week in terms of predictions.

Out of the 12 most accurate prognosticators this season, only three pick the Bears in Week 17.

The analytics models all seem to like the Vikings too, with Number Fire, Microsoft Cortana, Pro Football Focus and Five Thirty Eight all siding with Minnesota.

Even our own J.J. Stankevitz predicts Chicago to fall short.

It may not be the ending to the season Bears fans want, but they're already guaranteed at least one more game, and that will be a welcomed change.

