NFL picks Week 13: Latest odds, against the spread predictions for every game

The Sunday slate for Week 13 of the 2019 NFL season is a little lighter after three games were played on Thanksgiving, but there are still many good opportunities for sports bettors to win money on the first gameday of December.

Here are the latest spreads, and my picks for Sunday's Week 13 games. All odds are from the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas. All picks are italicized.

1 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers (-6) at New York Giants



Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense gave an embarrassing effort in a 37-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on "Sunday Night Football" last week. Expect a bounce-back performance from Green Bay as it tries to maintain its slim lead over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North division. The Giants are 2-9 overall and 1-4 against the spread (ATS) at home. This is a great game to throw into a teaser.



Scroll to continue with content Ad

Washington Redskins at Carolina Panthers (-10)

The Redskins score the fewest points per game of any team -- and about 10 fewer than the Panthers. Carolina's rushing attack, which ranks second in the league in yards per carry and touchdowns, should be able to control the clock and ensure the Panthers cover this large spread at home.



Story continues

San Francisco 49ers at Baltimore Ravens (-5.5)

The Ravens, in four of their last five games, have beaten the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams by a combined score of 153-49. That's an astounding margin of victory against four quality teams. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson doesn't have an easy matchup against an elite 49ers defense, but it's hard to see any team slowing him down given how well he's playing right now. Baltimore leads the league in points scored and rushing yards per game, and it's tough to pick against the Ravens until we see a team figure out a way to shut down Jackson.



Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (-1)

This is a huge game in the AFC South and wild card playoff races. Both teams are 6-5 and sit one game behind the Texans for first place in the division. The Titans' season turned around when Ryan Tannehill replaced Marcus Mariota as the starting quarterback, and Tennessee has won four of its last five games with the veteran QB at the helm. Expect the Titans to keep up the momentum with a close win in Indy.



Philadelphia Eagles (-10) at Miami Dolphins

Injuries at wide receiver, running back and the offensive line have prevented the Eagles offense from scoring a lot of points in recent weeks (less than 15 points scored per game over the last three matchups), which makes this spread way too large. The Dolphins are actually 5-6 ATS in 2019, which isn't too bad considering their awful start to the season. Miami won't win, but it should be able to keep the score close enough to cover.



Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (-10.5)

The Chiefs are a good pick on the moneyline, but this spread is too large. The Raiders will be highly motivated to give a bounce-back performance after last week's horrendous loss to the Jets, and don't forget Oakland is only one game behind Kansas City for first place in the AFC West. The Raiders should be able to control the clock and keep Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes off the field for long stretches. How will they do that? A steady onslaught from rookie running back Josh Jacobs, who should be able to dominate a Chiefs defense that gives up the third-most rushing yards per game and second-most rushing yards per carry.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Buccaneers are the third-highest scoring team and have a respectable 3-3 record on the road. The Jaguars rank 26th in points scored per game, own a 2-4 home record and have lost three consecutive games. It's really hard to back Jacksonville here, even at home.



New York Jets (-3) at Cincinnati Bengals

The Jets have shown quite a bit of fight of late, winning three straight games, including an impressive 34-3 demolition of the Oakland Raiders last week. The Bengals are going back to Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback, but it won't matter. New York will extend its win streak against a winless Bengals team that scores the second-fewest points per game.



Cleveland Browns (-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers

The suddenly surging Browns have won three consecutive games to keep their hopes of earning an AFC wild card playoff berth alive. The Steelers lost to the Browns 21-7 just two weeks ago in the Myles Garrett game, and they barely beat the winless Cincinnati Bengals last week. It's hard to trust Pittsburgh's offense given its injuries and lackluster quarterback play -- and don't forget third-string QB Devlin Hodges is making his first career start.



4:05 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams (-3) at Arizona Cardinals



The Rams were embarrassed in a 45-6 loss to the Ravens at home on "Monday Night Football" last week, and now they have to travel on the road to play a pesky Cardinals team that's 7-3-1 ATS in 2019. Arizona's rushing attack averages the second-most yards per carry in the league, and rookie QB Kyler Murray should make enough plays to help the Cardinals cover, or even win outright.



4:25 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5) at Denver Broncons



There's really no reason to bet on this game. That said, the Broncos have won 13 of the last 17 games in this AFC West rivalry, and even though Denver's QB situation is unclear, we'll take the home team getting points because it's impossible to trust the Chargers right now. Los Angeles is 3-7-1 ATS and quarterback Phillip Rivers has not played well late in games.



8:20 p.m. ET

New England Patriots (-3) at Houston Texans



The Patriots have won nine of the last 10 meetings with the Texans, including an impressive 8-2 ATS record over that span. New England as a small road favorite is a very enticing bet.



Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NFL picks Week 13: Latest odds, against the spread predictions for every game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston