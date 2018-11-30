NFL Picks Week 13: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Vikings
One of the marquee games in Week 13 is the New England Patriots hosting the Minnesota Vikings at Gillette Stadium in a matchup many picked for Super Bowl LIII in February.
The Patriots are 4-0 against teams above .500, and all three of their losses have come against sub-.500 opponents. The Vikings are 2-2-1 on the road, while the Patriots are 5-0 at home. New England also is 2-1 against the other three NFC North teams, with its wins coming against the division-leading Chicago Bears as well as the Green Bay Packers.
The Pats are 5-point favorites and many experts expect them not only to win, but also cover that spread. Here's a roundup of some expert picks for Patriots vs. Vikings:
Elliott Harrison, NFL.com: Patriots
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Patriots
Bleacher Report NFL Staff: Patriots
ESPN Football Power Index: Patriots
David Steele, Sporting News: Patriots
Louis Riddick, ESPN: Patriots
Trey Wingo, ESPN: Patriots
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Vikings
Benjamin Hoffman, New York Times: Patriots
USA Today: Patriots
OddsShark computer: Patriots
