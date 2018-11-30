NFL Picks Week 13: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Vikings originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

One of the marquee games in Week 13 is the New England Patriots hosting the Minnesota Vikings at Gillette Stadium in a matchup many picked for Super Bowl LIII in February.

The Patriots are 4-0 against teams above .500, and all three of their losses have come against sub-.500 opponents. The Vikings are 2-2-1 on the road, while the Patriots are 5-0 at home. New England also is 2-1 against the other three NFC North teams, with its wins coming against the division-leading Chicago Bears as well as the Green Bay Packers.

The Pats are 5-point favorites and many experts expect them not only to win, but also cover that spread. Here's a roundup of some expert picks for Patriots vs. Vikings:

Elliott Harrison, NFL.com: Patriots

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Patriots

Bleacher Report NFL Staff: Patriots

ESPN Football Power Index: Patriots

David Steele, Sporting News: Patriots

Louis Riddick, ESPN: Patriots

Trey Wingo, ESPN: Patriots

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Vikings

Benjamin Hoffman, New York Times: Patriots

USA Today: Patriots

OddsShark computer: Patriots





















