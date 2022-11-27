NFL picks, Week 12: Betting picks for winners, spread, total

Week 12 began with three Thanksgiving games and now there are 13 games remaining on the schedule for this week.

Week 12 betting picks

Texans at Dolphins

I just think that 14 points are way too many to lay for the Dolphins. The Texans have lost by at least 14 only once this season.

Broncos at Panthers

I think the Broncos are bad enough that this is worth a wager on the underdog on the moneyline. Carolina has been playing very tough the last few games under Steve Wilks.

Chargers at Cardinals

The Cardinals are 4-0 when opponents don’t rush for 100 yards and 0-7 when opponents hit the century mark. The Chargers have only two games of 100 total rushing yards.

49ers at Saints

The 49ers blew out the Cardinals, who handled the Saints fairly easily. The 49ers are rolling right now.

Rams at Chiefs

The Rams are dreadful but the Chiefs just haven’t been blowing people out. I’m taking the 15.5 points.

