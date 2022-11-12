NFL picks, Week 10: Winners, against the spread, over/under for all games

Week 10 began Thursday with a surprising win by the Carolina Panthers over the Atlanta Falcons. Bettors who had the Panthers on the moneyline enjoyed a nice positive-odds payout.

Fourteen games remain on the Week 10 schedule between Sunday and Monday.

There are many opportunities for some betting action on those games.

Below are my picks for all games in Week 10 — the winners, picks against the spread and whether to take over or under the projected total.

Below are a few thoughts on some of the picks.

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers

I’m done doubting the Seahawks. They have a strong running game, a quarterback who is not making mistakes, receivers that make plays and a defense playing well.

That, combined with the offensive struggles of the Bucs, is why I have the Seahawks winning this game outright.

Vikings at Bills

This comes down to having Case Keenum starting at quarterback or having an injured Josh Allen.

The Vikings are rolling.

Jaguars at Chiefs

The Chiefs have not been winning games by double digits and the Jaguars have not been losing games by double digits. That’s why I have the Jags covering the spread.

Bears at Lions

The Lions will struggle with Justin Fields, who is finally showing promise.

