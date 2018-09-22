NFL picks: Raiders vs. Dolphins Week 3 score predictions

The Raiders (0-2) make the long trip to South Beach to take on the Dolphins (2-0) Sunday in Week 3 of the 2018 NFL season.

Oakland had a chance to pick up their first win last week against the Broncos, but squandered a fourth-quarter lead and lost on late Denver kicker Brandon McManus field goal. Head coach Jon Gruden is looking for more out of his pass rush and hoping linebacker Bruce Irvin can step up.

The Dolphins are coming off a 20-12 win over the Jets in New York last weekend. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes while running back Kenyan Drake ran for 53 yards and one touchdown.

Paul Gutierrez, ESPN.com: Raiders 24, Dolphins 23

Cameron Wolfe, ESPN.com: Dolphins 26, Raiders 20

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Dolphins 23, Raiders 16

Elliot Harrison, NFL.com: Dolphins 26, Raiders 20

Brad Weiss, Just Blog Baby: Dolphins 28, Raiders 24

Greg Cote, Miami Herald: Dolphins 24, Raiders 20