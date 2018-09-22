NFL picks: Raiders vs. Dolphins Week 3 score predictions
The Raiders (0-2) make the long trip to South Beach to take on the Dolphins (2-0) Sunday in Week 3 of the 2018 NFL season.
Oakland had a chance to pick up their first win last week against the Broncos, but squandered a fourth-quarter lead and lost on late Denver kicker Brandon McManus field goal. Head coach Jon Gruden is looking for more out of his pass rush and hoping linebacker Bruce Irvin can step up.
The Dolphins are coming off a 20-12 win over the Jets in New York last weekend. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes while running back Kenyan Drake ran for 53 yards and one touchdown.
Paul Gutierrez, ESPN.com: Raiders 24, Dolphins 23
Cameron Wolfe, ESPN.com: Dolphins 26, Raiders 20
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Dolphins 23, Raiders 16
Elliot Harrison, NFL.com: Dolphins 26, Raiders 20
Brad Weiss, Just Blog Baby: Dolphins 28, Raiders 24
Greg Cote, Miami Herald: Dolphins 24, Raiders 20