NFL picks: Raiders vs. Broncos Week 2 score predictions

The Raiders (0-1) face the Broncos (1-0) for their first taste of the AFC West as they look for their first win Sunday in Denver.

Can Derek Carr continue his first-half showing of Week 1 for all four quarters this time? Or are Case Keenum and the Broncos for real?

Experts from around the country made their picks. It sure looks like the consensus is on Jon Gruden and the Raiders to come up short for a second straight week.

Paul Gutierrez, ESPN: Broncos 17, Raiders 13

Jeff Legwold, ESPN: Broncos 24, Raiders 16

Marcu Thompson, The Athletic: Raiders 28, Broncos 24

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Broncos 31, Raiders 17

Jon Heath, Broncos Wire: Broncos 28, Raiders 17

Brad Weiss, Just Blog Baby: Broncos 23, Raiders 20

Antwan Staley, Athlon Sports: Broncos 27, Raiders 17