NFL picks: Experts predict Chargers vs. Jaguars playoff game

Adam Stites
·1 min read

Much of Wild Card Weekend has matchups with obvious favorites and underdogs. Hardly anyone is picking the Skylar Thompson-led Miami Dolphins to upset the Buffalo Bills, and an overwhelming majority are picking the 13-4 San Francisco 49ers to roll through the Seattle Seahawks.

The Saturday night meeting of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers is a different story.

Los Angeles is a slight favorite after finishing the regular season with the better record, but the Jaguars will have home field advantage at TIAA Bank Field. There’s also the 38-10 blowout that Jacksonville laid on the Chargers in September.

Experts are pretty evenly split on the rematch. Here’s a roundup of predictions of the primetime game in Duval (this will be updated until kickoff):

USA Today

  • Jarrett Bell: Jaguars (23-17)

  • Chris Bumbaca: Jaguars (21-20)

  • Nate Davis: Jaguars (27-23)

  • Safid Deen: Chargers (24-20)

  • Tyler Dragon: Chargers (24-20)

  • Lorenzo Reyes: Chargers (26-20)

Total: Three picking Jaguars, three picking Chargers

The Athletic

  • Zach Berman: Chargers

  • Michael-Shawn Dugar: Chargers

  • Larry Holder: Jaguars

  • Mark Kaboly: Jaguars

  • Josh Kendall: Chargers

  • Nick Kosmider: Jaguars

  • Austin Mock: Jaguars

  • Jay Morrison: Chargers

  • Tashan Reed: Jaguars

  • Ben Standig: Jaguars

Total: Six picking Jaguars, four picking Chargers

CBS Sports

  • Pete Prisco: Jaguars

  • Jason La Canfora: Jaguars

  • Will Brandon: Jaguars

  • Jared Dubin: Chargers

  • Ryan Wilson: Chargers

  • John Breech: Jaguars

  • Dave Richard: Jaguars

  • Jamey Eisenberg: Chargers

Total: Five picking Jaguars, three picking Chargers

NFL Network

  • Adam Rank: Jaguars (28-27)

  • Marcas Grant: Jaguars (23-20)

  • Colleen Wolfe: Chargers (26-23)

  • Maurice Jones-Drew: Chargers (27-24)

  • Kevin Patra: Chargers (24-21)

  • GPG: Jaguars (24-20)

  • Grant Gordon: Chargers (31-24)

  • Eric Edholm: Jaguars (24-21)

  • Marc Sessler: Jaguars (27-24)

  • Nick Shook: Chargers (26-24)

Total: Five picking Jaguars, five picking Chargers

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire

