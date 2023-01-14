NFL picks: Experts predict Chargers vs. Jaguars playoff game

Much of Wild Card Weekend has matchups with obvious favorites and underdogs. Hardly anyone is picking the Skylar Thompson-led Miami Dolphins to upset the Buffalo Bills, and an overwhelming majority are picking the 13-4 San Francisco 49ers to roll through the Seattle Seahawks.

The Saturday night meeting of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers is a different story.

Los Angeles is a slight favorite after finishing the regular season with the better record, but the Jaguars will have home field advantage at TIAA Bank Field. There’s also the 38-10 blowout that Jacksonville laid on the Chargers in September.

Experts are pretty evenly split on the rematch. Here’s a roundup of predictions of the primetime game in Duval (this will be updated until kickoff):

USA Today

Jarrett Bell: Jaguars (23-17)

Chris Bumbaca: Jaguars (21-20)

Nate Davis: Jaguars (27-23)

Safid Deen: Chargers (24-20)

Tyler Dragon: Chargers (24-20)

Lorenzo Reyes: Chargers (26-20)

Total: Three picking Jaguars, three picking Chargers

The Athletic

Zach Berman: Chargers

Michael-Shawn Dugar: Chargers

Larry Holder: Jaguars

Mark Kaboly: Jaguars

Josh Kendall: Chargers

Nick Kosmider: Jaguars

Austin Mock: Jaguars

Jay Morrison: Chargers

Tashan Reed: Jaguars

Ben Standig: Jaguars

Total: Six picking Jaguars, four picking Chargers

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco: Jaguars

Jason La Canfora: Jaguars

Will Brandon: Jaguars

Jared Dubin: Chargers

Ryan Wilson: Chargers

John Breech: Jaguars

Dave Richard: Jaguars

Jamey Eisenberg: Chargers

Total: Five picking Jaguars, three picking Chargers

NFL Network

Adam Rank: Jaguars (28-27)

Marcas Grant: Jaguars (23-20)

Colleen Wolfe: Chargers (26-23)

Maurice Jones-Drew: Chargers (27-24)

Kevin Patra: Chargers (24-21)

GPG: Jaguars (24-20)

Grant Gordon: Chargers (31-24)

Eric Edholm: Jaguars (24-21)

Marc Sessler: Jaguars (27-24)

Nick Shook: Chargers (26-24)

Total: Five picking Jaguars, five picking Chargers

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire