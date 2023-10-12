NFL Picks Contest: Week 6
John Tomase continues to pick against the Patriots in the latest edition of NBC Sports Boston picks contest.
NFL Picks Contest: Week 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
John Tomase continues to pick against the Patriots in the latest edition of NBC Sports Boston picks contest.
NFL Picks Contest: Week 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Belichick by function has insulated himself with disciples. But that's coming home to roost, which has even the fan base growing impatient with their six-time Super Bowl champion head coach.
An efficient offense, steady QB play and a solid running game have helped Detroit establish its identity early in games.
The 2023-24 NBA season is near, so at the end of another eventful summer we take our annual trip too close to the sun, daring you to stand the swelter of these views. This is Hot Takes We Might Actually Believe.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 6.
MLB teams that won 91 or more games this season went 1-13 in the playoffs. Teams that won 90 or fewer games are 21-9.
Denver took another loss to the Chiefs, whom they haven't beat since 2015.
The Fighting Irish are 2.5-point favorites against the undefeated Trojans.
Clark only played two games with the Broncos after being signed in June.
There's evidence to suggest that Red Bull's complete dominance of the 2023 season is scaring fans away.
Deion Sanders' team is 3-2-1 against the spread this season.
Can the Patriots turn their season around?
William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson enter on the positive side of the cut line, while Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney are on the outside of the final four looking in.
NFL teams will honor the victims of a deadly attack by militant group Hamas.
Steve Smith and Jerry Jeudy won't be hanging out anytime soon.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Getting ready for your fantasy basketball draft? We have compiled all of our great content in one place — the 2023-24 Draft Kit!
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the big AFC West matchup between the Chiefs and Broncos on "Thursday Night Football."
ESPN's Adam Schefter said the All-Pro tight end is "expected" to play on Thursday after suffering non-contact ankle injury.
Needing to dig deep to pull out a victory in Week 6? Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski has some underrated lineup options to consider.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest college football matchups in week 7 against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case.