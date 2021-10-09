NFL picks against the spread: Week 5 games
Week 5 of the NFL began on Thursday with the Los Angeles Rams bouncing back from their first loss of the season and defeating the Seattle Seahawks 23-17. The Rams covered the spread and the game went Under the projected total.
Below are my betting picks for the remaining games on the Week 5 schedule. I pick the winners, the winners against the spread and whether to take the Over or the Under for the total.
I went 30-18 for all my picks last week, but I was 12-4 on my picks against the spread.
New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons (London)
Money line: Falcons (-175)
ATS: Falcons -3.5 (-102)
Total: Under 46.5 (-112)
Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers
Money line: Panthers (-190)
ATS: Panthers -3.5 (-110)
Total: Over 45.5 (-108)
Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals
Money line: Packers (-160)
ATS: Packers -2.5 (-130)
Total: Under 51.5 (-108)
New England Patriots at Houston Texans
Money line: Patriots (-420)
ATS: Patriots -8.5 (-108)
Total: Under 39.5 (-108)
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
Money line: Titans (-205)
ATS: Titans -4.5 (-107)
Total: Over 48.5 (-115)
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
Money line: Vikings (-450)
ATS: Viking -9.5 (-110)
Total: Under 49.5 (-112)
Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers
Money line: Steelers (-117)
ATS: Steelers -1.5 (-108)
Total: Over 39.5 (-108)
Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Money line: Buccaneers (-520)
ATS: Buccaneers -9.5 (-122)
Total: Over 47.5 (-112)
New Orleans Saints at Washington Football Team
Money line: Saints (-135)
ATS: Saints -2.5 (-112)
Total: Over 43.5 (-117)
Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers
Money line: Browns (+110)
ATS: Browns +2.5 (-107)
Total: Under 46.5 (-103)
Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders
Money line: Raiders (-240)
ATS: Bears +5.5 (-112)
Total: Over 43.5 (-115)
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
Money line: Cardinals (-240)
ATS: Cardinals -5.5 (-110)
Total: Over 49.5 (-112)
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
Money line: Cowboys (-300)
ATS: Cowboys -6.5 (-122)
Total: Under 52.5 (-108)
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Money line: Bills (+120)
ATS: Bills +2.5 (-102)
Total: Under 56.5 (-110)
Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens
Money line: Ravens (-300)
ATS: Ravens -6.5 (-120)
Total: Under 45.5 (-112)
