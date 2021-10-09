NFL picks against the spread: Week 5 games

Week 5 of the NFL began on Thursday with the Los Angeles Rams bouncing back from their first loss of the season and defeating the Seattle Seahawks 23-17. The Rams covered the spread and the game went Under the projected total.

Below are my betting picks for the remaining games on the Week 5 schedule. I pick the winners, the winners against the spread and whether to take the Over or the Under for the total.

I went 30-18 for all my picks last week, but I was 12-4 on my picks against the spread.

New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons (London)

Money line: Falcons (-175)

ATS: Falcons -3.5 (-102)

Total: Under 46.5 (-112)

Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

Money line: Panthers (-190)

ATS: Panthers -3.5 (-110)

Total: Over 45.5 (-108)

Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals

Money line: Packers (-160)

ATS: Packers -2.5 (-130)

Total: Under 51.5 (-108)

New England Patriots at Houston Texans

Money line: Patriots (-420)

ATS: Patriots -8.5 (-108)

Total: Under 39.5 (-108)

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Money line: Titans (-205)

ATS: Titans -4.5 (-107)

Total: Over 48.5 (-115)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Money line: Vikings (-450)

ATS: Viking -9.5 (-110)

Total: Under 49.5 (-112)

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers

Money line: Steelers (-117)

ATS: Steelers -1.5 (-108)

Total: Over 39.5 (-108)

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Money line: Buccaneers (-520)

ATS: Buccaneers -9.5 (-122)

Total: Over 47.5 (-112)

New Orleans Saints at Washington Football Team

Money line: Saints (-135)

ATS: Saints -2.5 (-112)

Total: Over 43.5 (-117)

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers

Money line: Browns (+110)

ATS: Browns +2.5 (-107)

Total: Under 46.5 (-103)

Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders

Money line: Raiders (-240)

ATS: Bears +5.5 (-112)

Total: Over 43.5 (-115)

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

Money line: Cardinals (-240)

ATS: Cardinals -5.5 (-110)

Total: Over 49.5 (-112)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

Money line: Cowboys (-300)

ATS: Cowboys -6.5 (-122)

Total: Under 52.5 (-108)

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Money line: Bills (+120)

ATS: Bills +2.5 (-102)

Total: Under 56.5 (-110)

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens

Money line: Ravens (-300)

ATS: Ravens -6.5 (-120)

Total: Under 45.5 (-112)

