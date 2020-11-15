NFL picks against the spread: Week 10
Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season is here. There are still 13 games left on the schedule this weekend and we are here to give you our picks for winners, picks against the spread and for point totals.
Our picks for all games are below. Odds come from BetMGM.
Washington Football Team and Detroit Lions
Lions
Money line: Lions -150 ATS: Lions -3 (-110) Over/under: Under 45.5 (-106)
Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns
Money line: Browns -213 ATS: Browns -4 (-110) Over/under: Over 45.5 (-110)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Green Bay Packers
Money line: Packers -1112 ATS: Packers -14 (-110) Over/under: Over 47.5 (-110)
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
Money line: Giants +180 ATS: Giants +4.5 (-110P Over/under: Over 44.5 (-110)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
Money line: Buccanneers -250 ATS: Panthers +6 (-110) Over/under: Under 50.5 (-106)
Denver Broncos at Los Vegas Raiders
Money line: Raiders -200 ATS: Raiders -3.5 (-110) Over/under: UNDER 50.5 (-106)
Buffalo Bills at Arizona Cardinals
Miami Dolphins Vs Arizona Cardinals
Money line: Cardinals -139 ATS: Cardinals -2.5 (-115) Over/under: OVER 56.5 (-110)
Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins
Money line: Chargers 100 ATS: Chargers +1.5 (-110) Over/under: OVER 48.5 (-110)
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
Money line: Steelers -295 ATS: Steelers -6.5 (-115) Over/under: UNDER 45.5 (-115)
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
Money line: Rams -139 ATS: Rams -2.5 Over/under: OVER 54.5 (-115)
San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints
Money line: Saints -455 ATS: Saints -9.5 (-110) Over/under: UNDER 48.5 (-106)
Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots
Money line: Ravens -334 ATS: Patriots +7 (-106) Over/under: OVER 43.5 (-110)
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
Money line: Bears +155 ATS: Bears +3.5 (-115) Over/under: OVER 43.5 (-110)
