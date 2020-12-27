NFL picks against the spread: Week 16 Sunday, Monday games

There have already been four games off the Week 16 slate in the NFL. We have seen a couple of blowouts, an upset and then a near upset that ended with the favorite winning.

What will happen in the rest of the games on the schedule?

Below are our picks for each game — money line, against the spread and point totals.

All odds come from BetMGM.

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets

Money line: Browns -350 ATS: Browns -7 Over/under: Under 43.5 points

Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans

Money line: Texans -350 ATS: Texans -7 Over/under: Over 44.5 points

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers

Money line: Colts +110 ATS: Colts +2 Over/under: Under 42.5 points

Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars

Money line: Bears -450 ATS: Jaguars +8.5 Over/under: Under 46.5 points

New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens

Money line: Ravens -500 ATS: Giants +10 Over/under: Under 44.5 points

Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs

Money line: Chiefs -550 ATS: Falcons +11 Over/under: Over 52.5 points

Carolina Panthers at Washington Football Team

Money line: Washington -115 ATS: Washington -1 Over/under: Over 41.5

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Money line: Chargers -150 ATS: Chargers -2.5 Over/under: Under 48.5 points

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Money line: Seahawks -110 ATS: Seahawks -1 Over/under: Over 47.5 points

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Money line: Cowboys +135 ATS: Cowboys +3 Over/Under: Over 49.5 points

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

Money line: Titans +135 ATS: Titans +3 Over/under: Over 54.5 points

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Money line: Bills -350 ATS: Patriots +7 Over/under: Under 46.5 points

