NFL picks against the spread: Week 16 Sunday, Monday games
There have already been four games off the Week 16 slate in the NFL. We have seen a couple of blowouts, an upset and then a near upset that ended with the favorite winning.
What will happen in the rest of the games on the schedule?
Below are our picks for each game — money line, against the spread and point totals.
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Money line: Browns -350 ATS: Browns -7 Over/under: Under 43.5 points
Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Money line: Texans -350 ATS: Texans -7 Over/under: Over 44.5 points
Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Money line: Colts +110 ATS: Colts +2 Over/under: Under 42.5 points
Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
Money line: Bears -450 ATS: Jaguars +8.5 Over/under: Under 46.5 points
New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens
Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
Money line: Ravens -500 ATS: Giants +10 Over/under: Under 44.5 points
Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Money line: Chiefs -550 ATS: Falcons +11 Over/under: Over 52.5 points
Carolina Panthers at Washington Football Team
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Money line: Washington -115 ATS: Washington -1 Over/under: Over 41.5
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Money line: Chargers -150 ATS: Chargers -2.5 Over/under: Under 48.5 points
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
Money line: Seahawks -110 ATS: Seahawks -1 Over/under: Over 47.5 points
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
Money line: Cowboys +135 ATS: Cowboys +3 Over/Under: Over 49.5 points
Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Money line: Titans +135 ATS: Titans +3 Over/under: Over 54.5 points
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
Money line: Bills -350 ATS: Patriots +7 Over/under: Under 46.5 points
