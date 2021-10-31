NFL picks against the spread: Week 8 games

NFL Week 8 began with the Green Bay Packers upsetting the Arizona Cardinals 24-21 on Thursday night. They covered the spread, won outright as the underdog and the game went Under the projected total.

I missed all three of my betting picks for that game.

Here are my picks for the rest of the games on the schedule. I give you my picks for the money line, my picks against the spread and whether I have the Over or the Under for the projected total of each.

Sunday morning games

Panthers at Falcons

  • ML: Falcons (-160)

  • ATS: Falcons -3.5 (+105)

  • O/U: Under 45.5 (-110)

Dolphins at Bills

  • ML: Bills (-900)

  • ATS: Bills -13.5 (-115)

  • O/U: Under 49.5 (-108)

49ers at Bears

  • ML: 49ers (-205)

  • ATS: 49ers -3.5 (-112)

  • O/U: Over 39.5 (-112)

Steelers at Browns

  • ML: Steelers (+160)

  • ATS: Steelers +3.5 (-110)

  • O/U: Over 42.5 (-108)

Eagles at Lions

  • ML: Eagles (-185)

  • ATS: Lions +3.5 (-112)

  • O/U: Under 48.5 (-112)

Rams at Texans

  • ML: Rams (-1100)

  • ATS: Rams -14.5 (-105)

  • O/U: Under 47.5 (-112)

Titans at Colts

  • ML: Titans (+102)

  • ATS: Titans +2.5 (-112)

  • O/U: Under 50.5 (-103)

Bengals at Jets

  • ML: Bengals (-600)

  • ATS: Jets +10.5 (-117)

  • O/U: Under 42.5 (-112)

Sunday late games

Patriots at Chargers

  • ML: Chargers (-230)

  • ATS: Chargers -4.5 (-115)

  • O/U: Under 49.5 (-115)

Jaguars at Seahawks

  • ML: Seahawks (-200)

  • ATS: Jaguars +3.5 (-120)

  • O/U: Under 43.5 (-110)

Washington at Broncos

  • ML: Broncos (-175)

  • ATS: Broncos -3.5 (+100)

  • O/U: Under 44.5 (-112)

Buccaneers at Saints

  • ML: Buccaneers (-240)

  • ATS: Saints +5.5 (-108)

  • O/U: Under 49.5 (-105)

Sunday night game

Cowboys at Vikings

  • ML: Vikings (+102)

  • ATS: Vikings +1.5 (-105)

  • O/U: Over 54.5 (-117)

Monday night game

Giants at Chiefs

  • ML: Chiefs (-420)

  • ATS: Giants +9.5 (-112)

  • O/U: Under 52.5 (-112)

