NFL picks against the spread: Week 8 games
NFL Week 8 began with the Green Bay Packers upsetting the Arizona Cardinals 24-21 on Thursday night. They covered the spread, won outright as the underdog and the game went Under the projected total.
I missed all three of my betting picks for that game.
Here are my picks for the rest of the games on the schedule. I give you my picks for the money line, my picks against the spread and whether I have the Over or the Under for the projected total of each.
The odds are courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook and my picks can also be found on Tallysight.
Sunday morning games
Panthers at Falcons
ML: Falcons (-160)
ATS: Falcons -3.5 (+105)
O/U: Under 45.5 (-110)
Dolphins at Bills
ML: Bills (-900)
ATS: Bills -13.5 (-115)
O/U: Under 49.5 (-108)
49ers at Bears
ML: 49ers (-205)
ATS: 49ers -3.5 (-112)
O/U: Over 39.5 (-112)
Steelers at Browns
ML: Steelers (+160)
ATS: Steelers +3.5 (-110)
O/U: Over 42.5 (-108)
Eagles at Lions
ML: Eagles (-185)
ATS: Lions +3.5 (-112)
O/U: Under 48.5 (-112)
Rams at Texans
ML: Rams (-1100)
ATS: Rams -14.5 (-105)
O/U: Under 47.5 (-112)
Titans at Colts
ML: Titans (+102)
ATS: Titans +2.5 (-112)
O/U: Under 50.5 (-103)
Bengals at Jets
ML: Bengals (-600)
ATS: Jets +10.5 (-117)
O/U: Under 42.5 (-112)
Sunday late games
Patriots at Chargers
ML: Chargers (-230)
ATS: Chargers -4.5 (-115)
O/U: Under 49.5 (-115)
Jaguars at Seahawks
ML: Seahawks (-200)
ATS: Jaguars +3.5 (-120)
O/U: Under 43.5 (-110)
Washington at Broncos
ML: Broncos (-175)
ATS: Broncos -3.5 (+100)
O/U: Under 44.5 (-112)
Buccaneers at Saints
ML: Buccaneers (-240)
ATS: Saints +5.5 (-108)
O/U: Under 49.5 (-105)
Sunday night game
Cowboys at Vikings
ML: Vikings (+102)
ATS: Vikings +1.5 (-105)
O/U: Over 54.5 (-117)
Monday night game
Giants at Chiefs
ML: Chiefs (-420)
ATS: Giants +9.5 (-112)
O/U: Under 52.5 (-112)
