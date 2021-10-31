NFL picks against the spread: Week 8 games

NFL Week 8 began with the Green Bay Packers upsetting the Arizona Cardinals 24-21 on Thursday night. They covered the spread, won outright as the underdog and the game went Under the projected total.

I missed all three of my betting picks for that game.

Here are my picks for the rest of the games on the schedule. I give you my picks for the money line, my picks against the spread and whether I have the Over or the Under for the projected total of each.

The odds are courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook and my picks can also be found on Tallysight.

Sunday morning games

Panthers at Falcons

ML: Falcons (-160)

ATS: Falcons -3.5 (+105)

O/U: Under 45.5 (-110)

Dolphins at Bills

ML: Bills (-900)

ATS: Bills -13.5 (-115)

O/U: Under 49.5 (-108)

49ers at Bears

ML: 49ers (-205)

ATS: 49ers -3.5 (-112)

O/U: Over 39.5 (-112)

Steelers at Browns

ML: Steelers (+160)

ATS: Steelers +3.5 (-110)

O/U: Over 42.5 (-108)

Eagles at Lions

ML: Eagles (-185)

ATS: Lions +3.5 (-112)

O/U: Under 48.5 (-112)

Rams at Texans

ML: Rams (-1100)

ATS: Rams -14.5 (-105)

O/U: Under 47.5 (-112)

Titans at Colts

ML: Titans (+102)

ATS: Titans +2.5 (-112)

O/U: Under 50.5 (-103)

Bengals at Jets

ML: Bengals (-600)

ATS: Jets +10.5 (-117)

O/U: Under 42.5 (-112)

Sunday late games

Patriots at Chargers

ML: Chargers (-230)

ATS: Chargers -4.5 (-115)

O/U: Under 49.5 (-115)

Jaguars at Seahawks

ML: Seahawks (-200)

ATS: Jaguars +3.5 (-120)

O/U: Under 43.5 (-110)

Washington at Broncos

ML: Broncos (-175)

ATS: Broncos -3.5 (+100)

O/U: Under 44.5 (-112)

Buccaneers at Saints

ML: Buccaneers (-240)

ATS: Saints +5.5 (-108)

O/U: Under 49.5 (-105)

Sunday night game

Cowboys at Vikings

ML: Vikings (+102)

ATS: Vikings +1.5 (-105)

O/U: Over 54.5 (-117)

Monday night game

Giants at Chiefs

ML: Chiefs (-420)

ATS: Giants +9.5 (-112)

O/U: Under 52.5 (-112)

