NFL picks against the spread: Week 11
NFL Week 11 began on Thursday. There are 12 games left on the schedule. Below, here are our picks for each game on the money line, the spread and the point totals.
All odds come from BetMGM.
Eagles at Browns
Money line: Browns -150 ATS: Browns -2.5 (-115) Over/under: OVER 46.5 points (-110)
Falcons at Saints
Money line: Falcons +160 ATS: Falcons +3.5 (-110) Over/Under: UNDER 48.5 points (-110)
Lions at Panthers
Money line: Lions -130 ATS: Lions -2.5 (-110) Over/Under: There was no point spread for this game.
Patriots at Texans
Money line: Patriots -130 ATS: Patriots -2 (-110) Over/Under: UNDER 48.5 points (-110)
Steelers at Jaguars
Money line: Steelers -500 ATS: Steelers -10.5 (-110) Over/Under: UNDER 46.5 points (-110)
Bengals-Washington
Money line: Bengals 100 ATS: Bengals +1.5 (-110) Over/Under: OVER 46.5 points (-115)
Titans at Ravens
Money line: Ravens -278 ATS: Titans +6.5 (-115) Over/Under: UNDER 49.5 (-106)
Dolphins at Broncos
Money line: Dolphins -189 ATS: Dolphins -4 (-110) Over/Under: OVER 45.5 points
Jets at Chargers
Money line: Chargers -435 ATS: Jets +10 (-115) Over/Under: UNDER 45.5 points (-106)
Packers at Colts
Money line: Packers +105 ATS: Packers +110 (-110) Over/Under: UNDER 51.5 points (-115)
Cowboys at Vikings
Money line: Vikings -345 ATS: Cowboys +7 (-110) Over/Under: OVER 47.5 (-115)
Chiefs at Raiders
Money line: -345 ATS: Raiders +7 (-106) Over/Under: OVER 56.5 points (-115)
Rams at Buccaneers
Money line: Bucs -213 ATS: Bucs -4.5 (-110) Over/Under: UNDER 47.5 points (-106)
