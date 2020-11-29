NFL picks against the spread: Week 12 games

Jess Root
·2 min read

Two games for Week 12 are in the books. Sunday’s games are ready. One will feature a team with no quarterbacks available. Another is set for Tuesday night between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, although there is no line for that game right now because of the uncertainty of the game itself.

Who are our Week 12 picks?

Below we give our picks for the money line, against the spread and point totals for the Sunday and Monday games for Week 12.

All odds come from BetMGM.

Las Vegas Raiders at atlanta Falcons

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Money line: Raiders -176 ATS: Raiders -3.5 (-106) Over/Under: OVER 53.5 (-115)

Arizona Cardinals at New Engand Patriots

Money line: Cardinals -136 ATS: Cardinals -2.5 (-110) Over/Under: OVER 48.5 (-115)

New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Money line: Giants -278 ATS: Giants -6 (-115) Over/Under: UNDER 44.5 (-110)

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Money line: Browns -334 ATS: Jaguars +7 (-106) Over/Under: UNDER 48.5 (-106)

Carolina Panthers at Minnesota Vikings

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Money line: Panthers +135 ATS: Panthers +3 (-106) Over/Under: OVER 49.5 (-115)

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Money line: Titans +135 ATS: Titans +3 (-110) Over/Under: UNDER 51.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Money line: Bills -228 ATS: Chargers +4.5 (-110) Over/Under: OVER 51.5 (-115)

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Money line: Dolphins -334 ATS: Jets +7 (-110) Over/Under: UNDER 44.5 (-115)

New Orleans Saints at Denver Broncos

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Money line: Saints -1112 ATS: Broncos +14.5 (-115) Over/Under: UNDER 36.5 (-106)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Money line: Rams -304 ATS: Rams -6.5 (-110) Over/Under: UNDER 44.5 (-110)

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Money line: Chiefs -193 ATS: Buccaneers +3.5 (-106) Over/Under: UNDER 56.5 (-110)

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY Sports

Money line: Packers -417 ATS: Bears +9 (-110) Over/Under: OVER 43.5 (-115)

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Money line: Seahawks -264 ATS: Eagles +6 (-110) Over/Under: OVER 48.5 (-110) Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify. Latest show:

