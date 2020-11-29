NFL picks against the spread: Week 12 games
Two games for Week 12 are in the books. Sunday’s games are ready. One will feature a team with no quarterbacks available. Another is set for Tuesday night between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, although there is no line for that game right now because of the uncertainty of the game itself.
Who are our Week 12 picks?
Below we give our picks for the money line, against the spread and point totals for the Sunday and Monday games for Week 12.
All odds come from BetMGM.
Las Vegas Raiders at atlanta Falcons
Money line: Raiders -176 ATS: Raiders -3.5 (-106) Over/Under: OVER 53.5 (-115)
Arizona Cardinals at New Engand Patriots
Money line: Cardinals -136 ATS: Cardinals -2.5 (-110) Over/Under: OVER 48.5 (-115)
New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals
Money line: Giants -278 ATS: Giants -6 (-115) Over/Under: UNDER 44.5 (-110)
Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars
Money line: Browns -334 ATS: Jaguars +7 (-106) Over/Under: UNDER 48.5 (-106)
Carolina Panthers at Minnesota Vikings
Money line: Panthers +135 ATS: Panthers +3 (-106) Over/Under: OVER 49.5 (-115)
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
Money line: Titans +135 ATS: Titans +3 (-110) Over/Under: UNDER 51.5 (-110)
Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills
Money line: Bills -228 ATS: Chargers +4.5 (-110) Over/Under: OVER 51.5 (-115)
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
Money line: Dolphins -334 ATS: Jets +7 (-110) Over/Under: UNDER 44.5 (-115)
New Orleans Saints at Denver Broncos
Money line: Saints -1112 ATS: Broncos +14.5 (-115) Over/Under: UNDER 36.5 (-106)
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
Money line: Rams -304 ATS: Rams -6.5 (-110) Over/Under: UNDER 44.5 (-110)
Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Money line: Chiefs -193 ATS: Buccaneers +3.5 (-106) Over/Under: UNDER 56.5 (-110)
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Money line: Packers -417 ATS: Bears +9 (-110) Over/Under: OVER 43.5 (-115)
Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles
Money line: Seahawks -264 ATS: Eagles +6 (-110) Over/Under: OVER 48.5 (-110)
