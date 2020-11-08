NFL picks against the spread: Week 9

Week 9 of the NFL season is here and the week began with the Green Bay Packers taking down the San Fransico 49ers 34-17 on Thursday night.

There are 13 games left on the schedule for the week. Below we go over our picks for winners, winners against the spread and the point totals.

All odds come from BetMGM. Lines last updated Sunday 2 a.m. ET.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.



