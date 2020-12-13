NFL picks against the spread: Week 14 games

Week 14 of the NFL season is here and the playoff races are heating up, while other teams are looking ahead to the offseason and the draft. But there are still wagers to be made on these games. It is time to make our picks for the games on Sunday and Monday.

Below are our picks for all of the remaining games on the schedule for the week for the money line, spread and point totals.

All odds come from BetMGM.

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Money line: Titans -350 ATS: Jaguars +7.5 Over/under: OVER 52.5

Dallas Cowboys at Cincinnati Bengals

Money line: Cowboys -165 ATS: Cowboys -2.5 Over/under: Under 42.5

Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants

Money line: Cardinals -155 ATS: Cardinals -2.5 Over/under: Under 47.5

Houston Texans at Chicago Bears

Money line: Texans -125 ATS: Texans -1.5 Over/under: Under 46.5

Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers

Money line: Panthers -200 ATS: Panthers -3.5 Over/under: Over 46.5

Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Money line: Buccaneers -350 ATS: Vikings +7 Over/under: Under 52.5

Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins

Money line: Chiefs -350 ATS: Dolphins +7 Over/under: Under 51.5

Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders

Money line: Colts -165 ATS: Colts -3 Over/under: Under 52.5

New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks

Money line: Seahawks -1100 ATS: Seahawks -15 Over/under: Under 47.5

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Money line: Packers -450 ATS: Lions +9 Over/under: Over 54.5

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Chargers

Money line: Falcons -105 ATS: Falcons +1 Over/under: Over 48.5

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles

Money line: Saints -400 ATS: Saints -7.5 Over/under: Under 42.5

Washington Football Teams at San Francisco 49ers

Money line: Washington +130 ATS: Washington +3 Over/under: Under 43.5

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

Money line: Steelers +115 ATS: Steelers +1.5 Over/under: Over 48.5

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

