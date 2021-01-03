NFL picks against the spread: Week 17 games
Week 17 of the NFL season is here and there is a full schedule for Sunday. While there are playoff berths and division titles on the line, there will still be plenty of action to be had.
Below we have our picks for the winner of each game, picks against the spread and whether to take the over or the under for the total.
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Money line: Cowboys -130 ATS: Cowboys -2 Total: Over 44.5
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
Money line: Browns -450 ATS: Steelers +9.5 Total: Under 43.5
New York Jets at New England Patriots
Money line: Jets +130 ATS: Jets +3 Total: Over 39.5
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
Money line: Lions +180 ATS: Lions +4.5 Total: Over 53.5
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Money line: Bucs -450 ATS: Falcons +7 Total: Over 50.5
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
Money line: Ravens -1000 ATS: Ravens -13.5 Total: Over 43.5
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Money line: Bills -125 ATS: Bills -2.5 Total: Over 41.5
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts
Money line: Colts -1200 ATS: Colts -14 Total: Under 48.5
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
Money line: Packers -190 ATS: Packers -4.5 Total: Under 49.5
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans
Money line: Titans -350 ATS: Texans +7.5 Total: Under 55.5
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
Money line: Panthers +225 ATS: Panthers +6 Total: Under 46.5
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
Money line: Charger -250 ATS: Chargers -5 Total: Over 42.5
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
Money line: Raiders -55 ATS: Raiders -2.5 Total: Over 50.5
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
Money line: Cardinals -140 ATS: Cardinals -2.5 Total: Under 41.5
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
Money line: Seahawks -350 ATS: 49ers +7 Total: Under 45.5
Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles
Money line: Eagles +180 ATS: Eagles +4 Total: Over 43.5
