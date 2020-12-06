NFL picks against the spread: Week 13 games
With no Thursday night game, Sunday is the official beginning of Week 13 of the NFL season. There are big games this weekend.
Below are our picks for each game for the straight up winner, picks against the spread and point total picks.
All odds come from BetMGM.
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Money line: Lions +145 ATS: Lions +3 Over/Under: Under 44.5
Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins
Money line: Dolphins -550 ATS: Dolphins -10.5 Over/Under: Over 41.5
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Money line: Colts -185 ATS: Colts -3.5 Over/Under: Over 50.5
Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings
Money line: Vikings -500 ATS: Jaguars +10.5 Over/Under: Over 51.5
Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets
Money line: Raiders -400 ATS: Jets +8 Over/Under: Under 46.5
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
Money line: Falcons +135 ATS: Falcons +3 Over/Under: Under 45.5
Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans
Money line: Titans -200 ATS: Browns +4.5 Over/Under: Under 53.5
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks
Money line: Seahawks -550 ATS: Seahawks -10.5 Over/Under: Under 47.5
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
Money line: Rams -145 ATS: Cardinals +2.5 Over/Under: Over 48.5
Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers
Money line: Packers -400 ATS: Eagles +9 Over/Under: Under 48.5
New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers
Money line: Charger -125 ATS: Chargers -1.5 Over/Under: Over 46.5
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
Money line: Chiefs -1000 ATS: Chiefs -14 Over/Under: Under 50.5
Washington Football Team at Pittsburgh Steelers
Money line: Steelers -350 ATS: Steelers -7 Over/Under: Under 43.5
Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers
Money line: Bills -105 ATS: Bills +1 Over/Under: Under 46.5
Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens
Money line: Ravens -350 ATS: Ravens -7.5 Over/Under: Under 45
