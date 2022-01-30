NFL picks against the spread, betting picks for conference championships

The NFL playoffs come to head Sunday afternoon with the final two games before the Super Bowl. The AFC and NFC Championship Games are Sunday.

Two NFC West teams battle it out in the NFC, while a young Joe Burrow tries to topple Patrick Mahomes, who is looking to make his third straight Super Bowl.

As I have done all season, I give you my betting picks for the games on Sunday, looking at the money line, the spread and the total.

My picks for both games are below and you can see my performance week to week and for the whole season on Tallysight.

Odds come from Tipico Sportsbook.

AFC Championship Game

Money line: Chiefs (-340)

ATS: Chiefs -7.5 (-105)

Total: Under 54.5 (-112)

NFC Championship Game

Money line: Rams (-190)

ATS: Rams -3.5 (-105)

Total: Under 45.5 (-108)

